SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State’s Top-10 Rushing Leaders of All-Time

McLain Moberg

Michigan State prides itself on being able to run the football. Over the years, their program has been defined by mental and physical toughness, which they look for and have found in multiple running backs. 

But who's rushed for the most yards in Michigan State history?

Well, that one's easy, from 1984-1987, Lorenzo White went on an absolute tear rushing for 4,887 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 YPC. 

He was a two-time Consensus All-American (1985, 1987), a finalist for the Heisman (1985, 1987), and the Big Ten Player of the Year.

His nearly 5,000 yards on the ground is a record that still hasn't been broken at Michigan State. 

Only two other players have ever eclipsed the 4,000-yard marker, including fan favorites Javon Ringer (4,398) and Tico Duckett (4,212).

White was taken in the first-round (22nd overall) of the Houston Oilers' 1988 NFL Draft, a team he would play with for seven seasons.

In 1992, White became a Pro Bowler after rushing for 1,226 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Below are the top-10 running backs (sorted by yards) the Spartans have ever had. 

Player Name
Years at MSU
Rushing Yards
Touchdowns
Yards Per Carry

Lorenzo White

1984-1987

4,887 

43

4.5

Javon Ringer

2005-2008

4,398

34

5.2

Tico Duckett

1989-1992

4,212

26

5.0

Blake Ezor

1986-1989

3,749

34

4.7

Sedrick Irvin

1996-1998

3,504

35

4.6

T.J. Duckett

1999-2001

3,379

29

5.4

Le'Veon Bell

2010-2012

3,346

33

5.0

Jeremy Langford

2011-2014

2,967

40

5.1

LJ Scott

2015-2018

2,855

25

4.7

Duane Goulbourne

1992-1996

2,848

23

4.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4-Star OG Geno VanDeMark Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football landed its 13th commit for the 2021 recruiting class on Saturday.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-Star OT Alex Birchmeier

The Spartans offer four-star offensive tackle Alex Birchmeier out of Ashburn, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

‘Madden NFL 21’ Ratings for Michigan State Football Players

Michigan State fans won't have college football this fall; however, they can still watch some of their favorite players on Sundays.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 QB Gavin Wimsatt

Michigan State offered four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt out of Owensboro, Kentucky.

McLain Moberg

NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Tillman First-Round Pick

A former Michigan State basketball player is projected as a first-round NBA Draft pick.

McLain Moberg

by

Annajohn

Michigan State Alumni Draymond Green, 2 NCAAT Triple-Doubles

There have been nine official triple-doubles during the NCAA Tournament – Michigan State's Draymond Green owns two of them.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Kevin Warren: CFB Season ‘Will Not be Revisited’

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the community saying the presidents decision to postpone fall sports "will not be revisited."

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Athletes Will Continue to Workout on Campus

Despite recent changes to the fall semester at Michigan State University, athletes are allowed to continue their workouts on campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former MSU star Sedrick Irvin.

McLain Moberg

by

Harryoliver

Michigan State Target Antonio Gates Jr. Sets Commitment Date

Michigan State football target and four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. announced he would be committing on October 10.

McLain Moberg