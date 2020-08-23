Michigan State’s Top-10 Rushing Leaders of All-Time
McLain Moberg
Michigan State prides itself on being able to run the football. Over the years, their program has been defined by mental and physical toughness, which they look for and have found in multiple running backs.
But who's rushed for the most yards in Michigan State history?
Well, that one's easy, from 1984-1987, Lorenzo White went on an absolute tear rushing for 4,887 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 YPC.
He was a two-time Consensus All-American (1985, 1987), a finalist for the Heisman (1985, 1987), and the Big Ten Player of the Year.
His nearly 5,000 yards on the ground is a record that still hasn't been broken at Michigan State.
Only two other players have ever eclipsed the 4,000-yard marker, including fan favorites Javon Ringer (4,398) and Tico Duckett (4,212).
White was taken in the first-round (22nd overall) of the Houston Oilers' 1988 NFL Draft, a team he would play with for seven seasons.
In 1992, White became a Pro Bowler after rushing for 1,226 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Below are the top-10 running backs (sorted by yards) the Spartans have ever had.
Player Name
Years at MSU
Rushing Yards
Touchdowns
Yards Per Carry
Lorenzo White
1984-1987
4,887
43
4.5
Javon Ringer
2005-2008
4,398
34
5.2
Tico Duckett
1989-1992
4,212
26
5.0
Blake Ezor
1986-1989
3,749
34
4.7
Sedrick Irvin
1996-1998
3,504
35
4.6
T.J. Duckett
1999-2001
3,379
29
5.4
Le'Veon Bell
2010-2012
3,346
33
5.0
Jeremy Langford
2011-2014
2,967
40
5.1
LJ Scott
2015-2018
2,855
25
4.7
Duane Goulbourne
1992-1996
2,848
23
4.5
