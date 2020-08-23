Michigan State’s Top-10 Rushing Leaders of All-Time

Michigan State prides itself on being able to run the football. Over the years, their program has been defined by mental and physical toughness, which they look for and have found in multiple running backs.

But who's rushed for the most yards in Michigan State history?

Well, that one's easy, from 1984-1987, Lorenzo White went on an absolute tear rushing for 4,887 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 YPC.

He was a two-time Consensus All-American (1985, 1987), a finalist for the Heisman (1985, 1987), and the Big Ten Player of the Year.

His nearly 5,000 yards on the ground is a record that still hasn't been broken at Michigan State.

Only two other players have ever eclipsed the 4,000-yard marker, including fan favorites Javon Ringer (4,398) and Tico Duckett (4,212).

White was taken in the first-round (22nd overall) of the Houston Oilers' 1988 NFL Draft, a team he would play with for seven seasons.

In 1992, White became a Pro Bowler after rushing for 1,226 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Below are the top-10 running backs (sorted by yards) the Spartans have ever had.

Player Name Years at MSU Rushing Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Carry Lorenzo White 1984-1987 4,887 43 4.5 Javon Ringer 2005-2008 4,398 34 5.2 Tico Duckett 1989-1992 4,212 26 5.0 Blake Ezor 1986-1989 3,749 34 4.7 Sedrick Irvin 1996-1998 3,504 35 4.6 T.J. Duckett 1999-2001 3,379 29 5.4 Le'Veon Bell 2010-2012 3,346 33 5.0 Jeremy Langford 2011-2014 2,967 40 5.1 LJ Scott 2015-2018 2,855 25 4.7 Duane Goulbourne 1992-1996 2,848 23 4.5

