Michigan State Football's Biggest Questions Before the Season Starts
Michigan State football is less than two weeks away from its first season under its new regime. New head coach Jonathan Smith has brought in his staff and his culture of development from Corvallis to East Lansing.
There are still questions that need to be answered for the Spartans to have a successful season this upcoming year.
1. Quarterback play
Michigan State hasn't had great quarterback play for the past couple of seasons. The 2021 Payton Thorne season seems to be a lifetime ago now. Having good quarterback play in the Big Ten is a must if you want to be a successful team.
Michigan State's offense will be led by Aidan Chiles, who is entering his first year as a full-time starter after being the backup to DJ Uiagalelei. Chiles had a decent year, even with the limited number of snaps he took as he went 24-of-35 with 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Having a dual-threat QB such as Chiles is always a plus to have in modern college football. Last season, along with his passing stats, Chiles also showed off his running ability as he posted 79 yards for three touchdowns.
2. Can the defense up its play?
Michigan State's defense was the biggest problem that former head coach Mel Tucker could not fix. Many of the recruits and staff that Tucker had on the team didn't pan out the way fans would have hoped. This offseason, star players like Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow Jr. and Jaden Mangham all left for the transfer portal, concerns on the defensive side of the ball became even more prominent.
Smith has come in and has totally revamped the defensive side of the ball, adding former Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, while also being active in the transfer portal and landing veteran players like Ed Woods, D'Quan Douse and Jordan Turner. Smith was also able to keep players with upside on the roster like Dillon Tatum, Malik Spencer, Jordan Hall and Jalen Thompson.
Michigan State's defense still might need work in the future, as the defensive line is a very unproven lineup.
3. Who will be the go-to receiver?
Michigan State desperately missed having Keon Coleman, Jayden Reed or even Jalen Nailor last year. The Spartans' top receiver was Montorie Foster Jr., who had 537 yards receiving and three touchdowns. If Chiles is going to have success, someone on the roster is going to have to prove that they can be the No. 1 option.
Luckily, Smith did bring in a great receiving option for Chiles in his former Beavers teammate, tight end Jack Velling. However, Chiles still needs more weapons on the outside. Foster has the skills to be the No. 1 option again, but some of the young guns have to try and step up and prove they can be long-term options as well.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.