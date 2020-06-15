Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State’s Mike Tressel on Handling Safeties

McLain Moberg

For 16 years Mike Tressel was in charge of coaching the linebackers for former head coach Mark Dantonio, now, under a new coaching staff, he transitions into working exclusively with the safeties, while Harlon Barnett coaches cornerbacks and defensive backs.

However, he's excited by the change.

"I think it's good I did work with the secondary at Ohio State, and that really is the last time that I did that exclusively, although the last few years coordinating, the back-end is where you give up the big plays, so that has to be your focus," Tressel said. "I've really transitioned my focus over the last few years to pay a little bit more of attention and have a little bit more game plan thoughts, a little bit more adjustments, a little more technique in the back-end, knowing that's where the explosives happen. I'm excited to be able to grow a little bit myself working with the safeties."

The opportunity to work alongside Barnett allows the safeties and defensive backs to "focus on their craft a little bit more."

"Now, we're able to stay focused a lot more, there's a lot more attention, a lot more detail to each guy. Really though, we are one unit, so the biggest thing is going to be the strategy of when we're together, when we're apart, making sure our guys still communicate," said Tressel. "I know the 'No Fly Zone' wants to still put themselves as one position group, and that's how Harlon (Barnett) and I want them to look at themselves too."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Ron Burton on Potential New Starters

Ron Burton doesn't expect much of a drop off despite losing the three of his best guys. He even has some ideas about who will replace them.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Tier Three of College Football Jobs

The Michigan State Spartans have landed in the third tier of the best college football coaching jobs.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Final Rankings for 2020 Class

The final rankings for the class of 2020 have been released. Here is where your new Spartans stand.

McLain Moberg

Cassius Winston Wins Multiple Major Athletic Awards

Cassius Winston continues to make history as a Michigan State Spartan.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State, NFL Star Tico Duckett Still Running

Michigan State running back Tico Duckett completed his pro career in the NFL and is still running. This time in the business world back in Mid-Michigan.

Jeff Dullack

NCAA will Vote on Plan for the 2020 College Football Season

A new plan for the college football season would provide schools with a six-week period for summer activities and preseason practice before their first game.

McLain Moberg

Ted Gilmore talks Coaching Receivers in the Past

Ted Gilmore has 24 years of experience in coaching wide receivers, which he believes will translate to tight ends.

McLain Moberg

by

Emmanuel382

Michigan State given 25-1 Odds to Win NCAA Tourney in 2021

BetMGM has given Michigan State 25-1 odds to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

by

hppromz

Blackwell's Lawyers to pay 52K to Dantonio, other MSU Staff

Lawyers for former Michigan State football staffer ordered to pay Mark Dantonio and others $52,010.

McLain Moberg

by

hppromz

State of Michigan State Football Podcast

In this episode of the state of Michigan State football, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp joins us to talk about the Spartans and the world of college football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

zeppelin34