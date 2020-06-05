Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on the Defensive Staff

McLain Moberg

Defensive coordinator, Scottie Hazelton, is excited to be surrounded by guys who have been on the coaching staff previously, not just by their coaching abilities, but because they are good, hardworking people. 

"So just having a chance to sit down and talk to Coach Tressel and Coach Barnett, Coach Burton and Coach Els, just get to know them and just see how that room was really going to work because I think we're all mature enough guys, and kind of been in this business long enough that you would say, 'Listen if there's going to be some personality conflicts or things like that, you know, there's gonna be some clashes,'" said Hazelton.

"It's a hardworking environment for anybody, but when I got up here and with the deal, you know they're all great people, you know, they're great people first, which is nice because there's a lot of good knowledge of football and there's a lot of wisdom in that room now, and we can bounce ideas off each other."

To Hazelton, coming into a new environment starts with getting to know people and their personalities.

"I've been trying to call guys individually and maybe a FaceTime with them, and you have some meetings with them," Hazelton said. "But just to understand the people, I think that that's where it always starts, and generally if you come in a new situation you try to get some of the guys together and just get to know who they are and let them know who you are, you know because I think that that starts the lessons and learning."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Talks the Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic is intent on fixing the run game, but keeping his guys healthy is a significant priority.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Commit Leaps Up Rivals Board

Pierre Brooks, the lone MSU commit of 2021, jumps the rankings in recent Rivals update.

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Michigan State's Darien Harris Talks Recruiting

Former Spartan and new Director of Player Engagement for Michigan State, Darien Harris, brings on-field experience to the table when talking about recruiting.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15.

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

by

gurleen kaur

Harlon Barnett on Returning to East Lansing for a Third Time

Harlon Barnett has returned to East Lansing for a third time, a place he never thought he'd be when he left the university to play in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

Nick Ward has been picked up by team Big X and will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. announced today that McLain Moberg has been added to the staff.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Mike Sadler's Impact Continues

Mike Sadler's legacy continues to inspire and impact so many people through the Michael Sadler Foundation.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartyKids