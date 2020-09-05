Michigan State Football: Several Spartans Cut by NFL Teams

It's always challenging trying to make a living in the NFL, and today several former Michigan State football players saw themselves get waived/released.

Darrell Stewart Jr., a late add to the Carolina Panthers during training camp, was let go on Saturday, along with his former teammates Brian Lewerke and Cody White, who were released by the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

While Raequan Williams was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

All four individuals went undrafted but have been signed by teams along the way. For Lewerke, New England picked him up early and has waived him on more than one occasion now.

White signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA but has bounced around to multiple organizations, including the New York Giants and Broncos.

Stewart's tenure in Carolina was short-lived after signing not long ago. Following the draft, he was initially a member of the Green Bay Packers but was cut on August 15.

The former Spartans were focal points in the Michigan State offense and defense during the previous three years; however, they've yet to find permanent landing spots at the next level.

