Michigan State Football Signing Day Official Update Thread

East Lansing, MI

With the early signing period set to begin across the country on Wednesday, Michigan State will have several members from its 2020 recruiting class ready to sign National Letters of Intent.

But the Spartans’ 2020 class is one that, as it currently stands, is relatively underwhelming as the group ranks 11th in the Big Ten conference and 39th nationally according to 247 Sports. Rivals ranks Michigan State’s class No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 32 nationally.

There are reasons for Michigan State’s dip in recruiting, most obvious is the fact that in four out of the last five years, the Spartans have compiled records that can be best described as mediocre at best, and that’s even putting it nicely.

With plenty of criticism and heat coming from the Michigan State fan base, this year’s recruiting class could prove to be one of the most important of Mark Dantonio’s tenure in East Lansing, as this year’s class could go a long way in silencing the Michigan State head coach’s critics.

But while the recruiting class lacks star power or “blue chippers”, the Spartans’ class, which stands at 20 commits, does have plenty of 3-star recruits, who are considered to be “high-ceiling” type prospect.

The class is headlined by a couple of players, starting with Carrollton (TX) Hebron 3-star linebacker Darius Snow, the son of former Spartan point guard Eric Snow.

Snow, a 6-foot, 215-pound defensive standout, who has emerged as the leader of this year’s class as he’s been a vocal recruiter for the Spartans, trying to get several others to join him in East Lansing. Snow already fits the mold of a college-ready hybrid linebacker, who can play against the run and the pass and is capable of playing both linebacker and safety at the next level.

In addition to Snow, the Spartans have another legacy recruit in East Kentwood (MI) 3-star offensive lineman Dallas Fincher, a 6-foot-4, 274-pound recruit who is capable of playing any interior offensive line position at a high level. Fincher is the son of former Michigan State offensive lineman Mike Fincher, who played for the Spartans in the 1980’s. Michigan State’s only other offensive line commitment is Clarkson Football North 3-star offensive tackle Justin Stevens, who is the No. 3 rated player from Canada.

Michigan State’s newest commit, Terry Lockett, a 4-star receiver out of Minneapolis (MN) Minnehaha Academy, could be the Spartans’ most intriguing member of the 2020 class. A 6-foot, 165-pound standout, Lockett provides elite athleticism and versatility and has the ability to play on both sides of the ball, at wide receiver or defensive back, similar to current Spartan Julian Barnett.

The player that could have the highest ceiling in the class could very well be Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 3-star receiver Montorie Foster, who just started playing football at the beginning of his senior year of high school, but has quickly emerged as a legitimate receiving prospect after spending most of his prep career playing basketball. Foster is an elite athlete, who is already showing the ability to run routes and tracking the ball in the air.

In addition to Lockett and Foster, Michigan State also has Gibraltar (MI) Carlson 3-star receiver Ian Stewart, Marietta (GA) 3-star receiver Ricky White and Dearborn (MI) 3-star tight end Tommy Guajardo, who will help boost the Spartan receiving group.

After losing Connor Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson and Weston Bridges to the transfer portal during the season, the commitment of Powder Springs (GA) McEchern 3-star running back Jordon Simmons could prove to be the most important commitment of Mark Dantonio’s 2020 class.

Simmons, who stands at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, has the necessary size and blend of speed and power to fit the mold of being an every-down type of running back, something that Mark Dantonio has previously said he wants out of his running backs.

Perhaps the deepest area of Michigan State’s recruiting class is the defensive line, where the Spartans have Grovetown (GA) 3-star defensive end Simeon Barrow Jr., New Palestine (IN) 3-star defensive end Kyle King, Cleveland (OH) Shaker Heights 3-star defensive end Avery Dunn, Hillard (OH) Bradley 3-star defensive end Chris Mayfield and Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 3-star defensive end Jeff Pietrowski.

That group has a good mix of players that could contribute early in their college careers and who may need time to develop, while several provide positional flexibility and could kick inside to defensive tackle over time.

At the quarterback position, the Spartans are getting a prospect in Chantilly (VA) Westfield 3-star Noah Kim, who fits a mold similar to their last two quarterback signees in Theo Day and Payton Thorne as talented quarterbacks, but are unlikely to play early in their collegiate careers as they continue to develop.

Kim, who was originally committed to Virginia Tech until he flipped to Michigan State in October, is considered a pro-style quarterback but is a good athlete and capable of keeping plays alive with his legs and has good footwork in the pocket and could find himself battling for the starting quarterback spot in a couple of years.

All 20 of Michigan State’s commitments to this point for the 2020 class are expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday.

While there’s still room left for commitments in Michigan State’s 2020 class, the Spartans don’t anticipate any additional commitments or signings on Wednesday but remain in the mix for a handful of 3-star recruits.

Please keep refreshing this page as the day goes on for updates and comments in the comment section below.

For all of the latest news on Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class and Spartan football, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation.

That is three of the 20 commits who already are signed for Michigan State

Mark Dantonio now has five of his 20 players for 2019 signed.

There are now eight of the 20 commits who have sent in their NLI.

Now that is 10 of the 20 2019 Spartan football commits.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter