Michigan State Football Signs OL Commit Geno VanDeMark

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football signs one of its highest-ranked recruits in New Jersey offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark.

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker ensured Michigan State fans he would do everything within his power to reshape MSU's roster.

He wasn't kidding – we've seen everything from transfers, the signing of high school recruits, and even walk-ons.

The Spartans received a letter of intent from offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark Friday afternoon, officially becoming a Spartan.

"Good frame with power to play interior. Comfortable on right or left. Athleticism shows when pulling. When staying low, his power shines. Can scrape and get to second level. Strong upper body. Engages quickly, drives legs, and can turn block," National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn said. "Strong initial punch. Fires off quickly and low when sinking hips. Needs to be more consistent. Sometimes lacks flexibility and ability to move laterally in pass pro. Becoming more flexible at knees instead of bending at waist needed. Multi-year starter for Top 25 program. Day 3 NFL draft pick."

Tucker and his staff signed 16 recruits on Wednesday, and with the addition of VanDeMark, MSU features a new signee every day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound guard was one of three student-athletes who didn't sign, including his high school teammate Audric Estime and Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny.

However, Estime announced he would be signing Friday, but since Notre Dame offered the four-star tailback, he's expected to flip to the Fighting Irish.

VanDeMark joins three other offensive linemen in Michigan State's 2021 class, along with Ethan Boyd, Kevin Wigenton, and Brandon Baldwin.

