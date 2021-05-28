Michigan State Football: Six Game Times Announced for 2021 Season

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced six game times for the 2021 Michigan State football season.

The season opener against Northwestern has been moved to Friday, Sept. 3. The contest will kick off at 9 p.m. and is going to be televised by ESPN.

MSU's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 versus Youngstown State at noon on Big Ten Network.

Then, the Spartans hit the road in week three to take on Miami in another noon game on Sept. 18; ABC or ESPN will televise it.

Michigan State's homecoming against Western Kentucky is on Oct. 2 inside Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)

Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)

Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: Penn State

