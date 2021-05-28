Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football: Six Game Times Announced for 2021 Season

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced six game times for the 2021 Michigan State football season.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – The Big Ten announced six-game times for the 2021 Michigan State football season on Thursday. 

The season opener against Northwestern has been moved to Friday, Sept. 3. The contest will kick off at 9 p.m. and is going to be televised by ESPN. 

MSU's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 versus Youngstown State at noon on Big Ten Network. 

Then, the Spartans hit the road in week three to take on Miami in another noon game on Sept. 18; ABC or ESPN will televise it.

Michigan State's homecoming against Western Kentucky is on Oct. 2 inside Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.  

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

  • Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)
  • Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)
  • Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)
  • Sept. 25: NEBRASKA
  • Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)
  • Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 23: Bye
  • Oct. 30: Michigan
  • Nov. 6: at Purdue
  • Nov. 13: Maryland
  • Nov. 20: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 27: Penn State

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football: Six Game Times Announced for 2021 Season

Sparty
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star DE Samuel Okunlola

USATSI_10584625_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVI: Basketball

Joe Bachie OSU 19
Football

Former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Claimed off Waivers by Bengals

Spartan Stadium
Football

Former Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Transfers to Ohio

The Spartans defense must be better in 2011 for them to repeat as Big Ten Champs. Photo courtesy of Bill Marklevits.
The War Room

Exclusive: Spartan Nation Talks with Former Michigan State DT Jerel Worthy

USATSI_15959118_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State TE Kameron Allen Named an Impact True Freshman for 2021

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Waived by Eagles