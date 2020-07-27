Michigan State Offers 3-Star OT Albert Reese

Three-star offensive tackle Albert Reese out of Clearwater, Florida, announced he received an offer from MSU Friday night saying, "I am incredibly happy to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University! Thank you very much."

Reese committed to Rutgers University in mid-May; however, the Spartans aren't giving up on recruits who have seemingly decided where they will attend college in the fall of 2021.

They offered three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson on July 13 (another Rutgers commit), and he decommitted from the Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon.

In recruiting, not all is always what it seems.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle is a top-200 prospect in his home state and the No. 94 recruit at his position for the class of 2021.

He holds offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Bowling Green, Minnesota, Syracuse, UCF, USF, and West Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1