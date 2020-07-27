Michigan State Offers 3-Star OT Albert Reese
McLain Moberg
Three-star offensive tackle Albert Reese out of Clearwater, Florida, announced he received an offer from MSU Friday night saying, "I am incredibly happy to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University! Thank you very much."
Reese committed to Rutgers University in mid-May; however, the Spartans aren't giving up on recruits who have seemingly decided where they will attend college in the fall of 2021.
They offered three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson on July 13 (another Rutgers commit), and he decommitted from the Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon.
In recruiting, not all is always what it seems.
According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle is a top-200 prospect in his home state and the No. 94 recruit at his position for the class of 2021.
He holds offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Bowling Green, Minnesota, Syracuse, UCF, USF, and West Virginia.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett
