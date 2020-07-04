Former Spartan Assistant Coach Mark Staten Hired at Toledo

Former Michigan State assistant football coach, Mark Staten, has reportedly been hired at The University of Toledo.

Staten has been acquired to coach the tight ends and offensive tackles, according to Jordan Strack, the Sports Director at WTOL 11.

The former Spartan tight ends coach in 2019 came to Michigan State from Cincinnati along with Mark Dantonio and many others. He served the majority of his 13-year career as the offensive line coach before becoming the special teams and recruiting coordinators.

Early on in his career, Staten helped develop Brent Celek, Kellen Davis, Dion Sims, and Garrett Celek, turning them into NFL tight ends.

Toledo is currently scheduled to play a game against Michigan State in East Lansing on September 19, 2020.

Staten is one of three former MSU assistants to continue their college football careers at a different program following Mark Dantonio's retirement and the hiring of Mel Tucker. Paul Haynes is now at Minnesota, and Terrence Samuel accepted a job offer at UNLV not long after Dantonio retired.

Tucker elected to keep Ron Burton (defensive line coach) and Mike Tressel (safeties coach).

