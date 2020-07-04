Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Former Spartan Assistant Coach Mark Staten Hired at Toledo

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State assistant football coach, Mark Staten, has reportedly been hired at The University of Toledo.

Staten has been acquired to coach the tight ends and offensive tackles, according to Jordan Strack, the Sports Director at WTOL 11.

The former Spartan tight ends coach in 2019 came to Michigan State from Cincinnati along with Mark Dantonio and many others. He served the majority of his 13-year career as the offensive line coach before becoming the special teams and recruiting coordinators.

Early on in his career, Staten helped develop Brent Celek, Kellen Davis, Dion Sims, and Garrett Celek, turning them into NFL tight ends.

Toledo is currently scheduled to play a game against Michigan State in East Lansing on September 19, 2020.

Staten is one of three former MSU assistants to continue their college football careers at a different program following Mark Dantonio's retirement and the hiring of Mel Tucker. Paul Haynes is now at Minnesota, and Terrence Samuel accepted a job offer at UNLV not long after Dantonio retired.

Tucker elected to keep Ron Burton (defensive line coach) and Mike Tressel (safeties coach).

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard makes All-Decade Team

A former member of the "No Fly Zone" is now on Big Ten Network's All-Decade team.

McLain Moberg

Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Updated Projections

A recent NBA mock draft by CBS Sports shows updated projections surrounding Winston and Tillman's draft status.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Best Recruits Since 2000

Spartan Nation looked into who the best Michigan State football recruits were since the year 2000.

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo Releases Statement Supporting Black Lives Matter

Longtime head coach of the Spartans, Tom Izzo released his second statement supporting Black Lives Matter.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball’s Best Recruits Since 2003

Fox College Hoops released the all-time five-star recruits by each Big Ten university.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: 9th Best Program of the Decade

The Spartans have one of the best college basketball programs in the last decade.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Remains a 2-Seed in Updated Bracketology

The Spartans remain a 2-seed in the latest bracketology update.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Bryn Forbes 7th Best Shooter Since 2011

Former Spartan Bryn Forbes has been listed as the 7th best shooter in college basketball since 2011.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Offers Five-Star PF Kijani Wright

The Spartans offered a five-star big man, Kijani Wright, out of Los Angeles, California.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Defensive Depth Chart Prediction

Spartan Nation predicts what the Michigan State football defensive depth chart will look like.

McLain Moberg