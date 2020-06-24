Michigan State Football Pauses Ticket Sales

With college football on the horizon and the coronavirus pandemic among us, there have been loads of questions surrounding fan capacity.

Wednesday, Michigan State paused their season ticket sales for football as it figures out limiting attendance.

Athletic Director Bill Beekman released a statement saying, "There are still many questions to be asked and answered, but we will do our best to keep our season ticket holders informed. The Big Ten Conference and member institutions have been collaborating for several months to develop plans and scenarios for the football season. Our priority is the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff, working personnel, and our supporters and fans. We are working to finalize plans for reduced capacity in Spartan Stadium and will be able to share details once these critical decisions are made. In addition to seating capacity, we will also be addressing parking, tailgating, concessions, and other aspects of the game-day experience."

As of now, Michigan State will attempt to kickoff against Northwestern at home on September 5, as previously scheduled.

The university is giving fans who paid for season tickets a few options, including the ability to opt-out and convert their payments to a charitable donation, apply it to 2021, or receive a refund.

People's season tickets would be released for the 2020 college football season and held for 2021.

The school said they would "likely be required to reduce the number of fans attending games at Spartan Stadium."

If so, ticket prices, seat premiums, parking, and ticket quantity reductions will be adjusted.

Michigan State is considering a reserved-by-section plan for this season where fans would be assigned locations "in priority order."

"On game day, fans would choose seats within the allocated reserved section and row range to allow them to sit with others in their party while self-distancing from other spectators. It is possible that the section assigned will differ from your 2020 season ticket renewal."

MSU says premium seating areas such as the Huntington Club, the Huntington Club Suites, and the Sideline Club will be assigned appropriate distances from other fans. These could see reductions in seating capacity as well.

