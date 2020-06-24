Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Football Pauses Ticket Sales

McLain Moberg

With college football on the horizon and the coronavirus pandemic among us, there have been loads of questions surrounding fan capacity. 

Wednesday, Michigan State paused their season ticket sales for football as it figures out limiting attendance.

Athletic Director Bill Beekman released a statement saying, "There are still many questions to be asked and answered, but we will do our best to keep our season ticket holders informed. The Big Ten Conference and member institutions have been collaborating for several months to develop plans and scenarios for the football season. Our priority is the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff, working personnel, and our supporters and fans. We are working to finalize plans for reduced capacity in Spartan Stadium and will be able to share details once these critical decisions are made. In addition to seating capacity, we will also be addressing parking, tailgating, concessions, and other aspects of the game-day experience."

As of now, Michigan State will attempt to kickoff against Northwestern at home on September 5, as previously scheduled.

The university is giving fans who paid for season tickets a few options, including the ability to opt-out and convert their payments to a charitable donation, apply it to 2021, or receive a refund.

People's season tickets would be released for the 2020 college football season and held for 2021.

The school said they would "likely be required to reduce the number of fans attending games at Spartan Stadium."

If so, ticket prices, seat premiums, parking, and ticket quantity reductions will be adjusted.

Michigan State is considering a reserved-by-section plan for this season where fans would be assigned locations "in priority order."

"On game day, fans would choose seats within the allocated reserved section and row range to allow them to sit with others in their party while self-distancing from other spectators. It is possible that the section assigned will differ from your 2020 season ticket renewal."

MSU says premium seating areas such as the Huntington Club, the Huntington Club Suites, and the Sideline Club will be assigned appropriate distances from other fans. These could see reductions in seating capacity as well.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, All-Decade Second Team

Cassius Winston is now a member of the All-Decade second team as announced by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Bowl Projections for ’20 Season

Michigan State is projected to face off against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Offensive Depth Chart Prediction

Spartan Nation predicts what the Michigan State football offensive depth chart will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser Fifth-Best Transfer to Play in 2021-22

Joey Hauser is listed as the fifth best transfer to play in the upcoming basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s 2020 Strength of Schedule

CBS Sports and Tom Fornelli release their strength of schedule for each Big Ten team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State in Top-4 for Three-Star WR Andrel Anthony

Andrel Anthony, a wide receiver out of East Lansing, listed Michigan State in his top-4.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan SF Javon Bess to Play in TBT

Former Michigan State basketball player, Javon Bess, has signed with team Big X.

McLain Moberg

by

nicholasdouglas

Spartan Alum Draymond Green Fourth Best Rebounder Since 2011

Former Michigan State Spartan, Draymond Green, is listed as college basketball's fourth-best rebounder since 2011.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Winston and Tillman Taken in First Round

In the latest NBA mock draft released by CBS Sports, Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are first-round picks.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State makes Top-6 for 3-star Guard Delfin Castillo

The Spartans are in the running for three-star guard, Delfin Castillo, out of Baltimore, Maryland.

McLain Moberg