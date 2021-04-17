Michigan State Football to Allow 6,000 Fans at Spring Game

For the first time since Mel Tucker took over as head coach, Michigan State fans can watch their team inside Spartan Stadium.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football will allow a limited number of fans at its annual spring game.

On Saturday afternoon, the university announced it will distribute 6,000 free tickets digitally to the green-white game, scheduled for April 24 at 2 p.m.

However, only lower bowl seating will be utilized, and to comply with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Spartan Stadium will keep the crowd under 20%.

"We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium. There's a buzz building around the Spartan football program, and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio," MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said in a press release. "I'd also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans."

At the spring game, fans will watch a practice with individual work and group drills alongside live scrimmaging.

MSU didn't have a traditional spring last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in Mel Tucker's first season, the Big Ten didn't allow fans other than family members of players and coaches.

"We're looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium. Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans, and we understand that they are a vital part of our program," Tucker said in a release. "It's a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing 'Victory for MSU' and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice."

Beginning Tuesday, Spartan Fund members featured in the top three donor levels can claim up to four digital tickets. Then, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, tickets will be available at msuspartans.com, where fans can also claim up to four.

In addition, 500 tickets are set to be available for Michigan State students.

