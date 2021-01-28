Michigan State Football: Travares Tillman Promoted to Cornerbacks Coach

East Lansing, MI – On Thursday afternoon, Mel Tucker announced Travares Tillman has been promoted to the program's cornerbacks coach.

He joined Michigan State's staff last season as a senior defensive assistant, and his new position means Harlon Barnett will transition to MSU's secondary coach.

"Travares is an excellent defensive backs coach who has played and coached at the highest levels of football," Tucker said. "He played seven seasons in the NFL and has coached in the College Football Playoff. I was impressed with Travares when he was on our defensive staff at Georgia and have been working with him ever since. He connects with the players and will be dynamic and relentless on the recruiting trail. Travares has already spent one season on our staff here at MSU, so he understands our culture and what we're doing from a schematic perspective. He possesses the traits and skills we're looking for on our defensive staff."

The 43-year old played seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and followed Tucker to East Lansing after spending 2019 at Colorado.

Tillman worked at Georgia for three seasons (2016-18), alongside Tucker, where he helped develop Deandre Baker, an All-American and the winner of the 2018 Thorpe Award, which recognizes the nation's best defensive back.

Before becoming a Bulldog, he spent four years at the Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, where he served as the defensive backs and head track coach.

