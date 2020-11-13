Michigan State Football: Tucker Looks Forward to Playing Indiana

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker wants Michigan State to improve in all facets of the game; he said as much following the loss to Iowa, but on Tuesday, the first-year coach reiterated it starts with one simple concept.

"What we're looking for and what we need is consistency in performance. You want to be successful; you have to be consistent on a day-to-day basis," said Tucker. "Consistency comes from doing what you're supposed to do, the way you're supposed to do it, and understanding why it's important to do it that way day in and day out.

"That's what we're working towards. So we're going to confront, and we're going to demand at every opportunity to get the results that we need to have on the field."

Consistency – it's something the Spartans haven't had so far. Against Rutgers, MSU did some good things but turned the ball over seven times. Then in a one-week turnaround, the coaches did a phenomenal job; the Spartans showed up in Ann Arbor a different team, and left with Paul Bunyan.

However, MSU followed it up with another dreadful performance vs. Iowa – one where the Hawkeyes dominated from start to finish.

"You have to be able to assess the issues that you have, whether it's structural, it's mental, it's physical, personnel, and then you have to decide okay, what do we need to do to correct these things, how do we fix it,?" Tucker said. "And then communicate that to the players and make sure they understand that."

Michigan State wants another quick turnaround, one where they regroup, fix mistakes made in the Iowa game, and walk into Spartan Stadium ready to play Indiana, much like they did vs. Michigan.

But to do so, it won't be an easy week of practice.

"We're tightening the screws every possible way that we can because the key is that you need to be able to make the practices and the environment in the practice harder than the game," said Tucker.

Ultimately, Michigan State's 25th head football coach is ready to play against Indiana and doesn't understand people who aren't competitors.

You want to play good teams – national TV; we're at home, this is a top-10 opponent, that's what you want. If you're a competitor, you want to play a good team. I want to get our guys prepared the best that we can this week, and I want to get them out there against those guys, and I want to go play. I want to go compete against a good team – that's the best part about it," Tucker said. "Shoot, if you don't want to play against good teams, there's something wrong with you, I think."

