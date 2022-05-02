Three undrafted Spartans get their shot on NFL rosters

Michigan State had four players drafted, and three more will compete for NFL opportunities

After Michigan State had four players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, three more Spartans were given the opportunity to play their way on to NFL rosters as well.

It started with kicker Matt Coughlin, who was invited to mini-camp by the Chicago Bears. Over his five-year career at Michigan State, Coughlin set school records for the most points scored (382) and most field goals made in a career (76).

The senior also finished his career first among Spartans in career PAT percentage (100 percent), third in PATs made (148) and fifth in field goal percentage (73.1 percent). Coughlin's 76 made field goals rank second all-time in Big Ten history, trailing only Penn State's Kevin Kelly (78).

Coughlin was a four-time All-Big Ten honorable mention (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021) and also earned first team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. He also set a school record with 18 consecutive field goals made, which was also the sixth-longest streak in Big Ten history. He had five game-winning field goals during his career.

Staying in the NFC North, senior offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis was also given a shot at an NFL career when was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions.

Jarvis was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the conference's media and coaches, the first time as a true freshman and the second time this past season as a redshirt senior. He played in 44 career games, spreading 25 starts across at right guard, left tackle and right tackle.

He started all 12 regular season games for Michigan State in 2021, but did not play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound native of Chicago has the size and enough experience to be able to stick with an NFL franchise, and he'll get that opportunity in Detroit.

Finally, fifth-year senior Jacub Panasiuk will get his shot in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, where he signed as an undrafted free agent. Panasiuk played in a school-record 57 games at Michigan State, tied with Coughlin for the most in school history.

Panasiuk started at defensive end in 43 games for the Spartans, finishing his career with 142 tackles, including 32 for losses and 16 sacks. He also had six pass break-ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

This past season, Panasiuk was a second team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches. According to Pro Football Focus, Panasiuk had the fifth-most QB pressures in 2021 with 73 and the fourth-most QB hurries with 41. He set new career highs with seven sacks and 37 tackles, and tied a career-high with 11 tackles for loss in his final season at Michigan State.

The Spartan program had the most players selected in a single draft since 2016 when Kenneth Walker III (second round, No. 41 overall, Seattle Seahawks), Jalen Nailor (sixth round, No. 191 overall, Minnesota Vikings), Connor Heyward (sixth round, No. 208 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers) and AJ Arcuri (seventh round, No. 261 overall, Los Angeles Rams) were each drafted.