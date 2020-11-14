SI.com
Michigan State Football vs. Indiana: How to Watch

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Michigan State is heading home after going on the road for two straight weeks – unfortunately for MSU fans, the Spartans returned from Iowa City in disappointing fashion. 

Indiana visited East Lansing last year but came up short as the Spartans handed them a 40-31 loss, extending their winning streak to three.

The Hoosiers enter this contest, having beat Michigan, 38-21, ending a 24-game skid.

Saturday's game marks the 67th meeting between these two schools and the 63rd battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

How to Watch

  • Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, MI
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon
  • TV: ABC
  • App: WatchESPN
  • Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
  • Live Updates: Spartan Nation Game Thread

Odds

  • Pinnacle: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.
  • Sports Betting: MSU is a 7-point underdog.
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.
  • Sky Book: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

  • Sept 28, 2019: MSU vs. Indiana, W 40-31
  • Sept 22, 2018: MSU vs. Indiana, W 35-21
  • Oct 21, 2017: MSU vs. Indiana, W 17-9
  • Oct 1, 2016: MSU vs. Indiana, L 21-24 (OT)
  • Oct 24, 2015: MSU vs. Indiana, W 52-26

