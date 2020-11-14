SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State returns to East Lansing after traveling for two weeks straight. 

They end the road trip 1-1, beating Michigan and losing to Iowa, but are now hoping to capture MSU's first home win of the season and Mel Tucker's first victory inside Spartan Stadium. 

Following a 49-7 beatdown courtesy of the Hawkeyes, MSU went back to basics. 

And regardless of the outcome, with Tucker leading the way, there's no time to harp on the past. 

Michigan State will look for its fourth-consecutive win over Indiana as they are set to kickoff against a Hoosier team ranked inside the top-10, something they haven't accomplished for five decades.

But Tucker isn't backing down; no, he can't wait to compete against the best the Big Ten has to offer. 

Please make sure to continue refreshing your page for the latest scores, highlights, and information from Spartan Stadium, and don't forget to comment in the comment section below.

It's Game Day!

Almost Time 

Spartans Wearing Throwback Uniforms Today

Update: Matt Allen not warming up with other centers in pregame. He's missed the last two games. 

Update: Rocky Lombardi taking snaps with Nick Samac, looks like he'll get the nod at center with Allen potentially out. 

Update: Antjuan Simmons is dressed for Michigan State. He was limited last week against Iowa. 

Update: No sign of CB Kalon Gervin in warmups. 

Update: Also not seeing CB Chris Jackson or S Tre Person. Jackson missed last week's matchup vs. Iowa. 

Update: TE Matt Dotson appears to be out. It will be his second game missed as well. 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana: How to Watch

After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Game Preview

Michigan State and Indiana have battled it out for the Old Brass Spittoon since 1950; who walks away with it this time?

McLain Moberg

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football: Tucker Looks Forward to Playing Indiana

Mel Tucker continues to look for consistency from his football team, but ultimately he can't wait to compete against Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana: Q&A with Hoosiers Now

MSU has won 18 out of the last 21 contests against Indiana, including three in a row; will they make it four?

McLain Moberg

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Entering his junior season, Aaron Henry has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

2021 CB Steffan Johnson Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football lands three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson, the third player to commit to the 2021 class in less than 24-hours.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Zeroing in On Technique & Fundamentals

Following a 49-7 loss to Iowa, Mel Tucker and Michigan State get back to basics.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss last week's game vs. Iowa.

Hondo S. Carpenter