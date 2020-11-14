Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State returns to East Lansing after traveling for two weeks straight.

They end the road trip 1-1, beating Michigan and losing to Iowa, but are now hoping to capture MSU's first home win of the season and Mel Tucker's first victory inside Spartan Stadium.

Following a 49-7 beatdown courtesy of the Hawkeyes, MSU went back to basics.

And regardless of the outcome, with Tucker leading the way, there's no time to harp on the past.

Michigan State will look for its fourth-consecutive win over Indiana as they are set to kickoff against a Hoosier team ranked inside the top-10, something they haven't accomplished for five decades.

But Tucker isn't backing down; no, he can't wait to compete against the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Please make sure to continue refreshing your page for the latest scores, highlights, and information from Spartan Stadium

It's Game Day!

Almost Time

Spartans Wearing Throwback Uniforms Today

Update: Matt Allen not warming up with other centers in pregame. He's missed the last two games.

Update: Rocky Lombardi taking snaps with Nick Samac, looks like he'll get the nod at center with Allen potentially out.

Update: Antjuan Simmons is dressed for Michigan State. He was limited last week against Iowa.

Update: No sign of CB Kalon Gervin in warmups.

Update: Also not seeing CB Chris Jackson or S Tre Person. Jackson missed last week's matchup vs. Iowa.

Update: TE Matt Dotson appears to be out. It will be his second game missed as well.