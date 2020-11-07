Michigan State Football vs. Iowa: How to Watch

Iowa City, IA – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Michigan State is coming off a 27-24 win vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor and is set to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon.

MSU is looking for its fourth victory in a row over the Hawkeyes; if so, it would be the longest winning streak Michigan State has experienced since the series began in 1953.

The last time these two schools faced each other, MSU walked away victorious, 17-10, in Spartan Stadium (2017).

Saturday's contest marks the 48th meeting between Michigan State and Iowa, with the Hawkeyes leading the series 23-22-2.

Kirk Ferentz, the programs' leader for the last 22-years is 7-8 against MSU.

How to Watch

Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, IA

When: Saturday, November 7, at noon

TV: ESPN

App: WatchESPN

Announcers: Dan Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Spartan Nation Game Thread

Odds

Bet Online: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog

Pinnacle: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog

Sports Betting: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog

My Bookie: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog

Last Five Games

Sep 30, 2017: MSU vs. Iowa, W 17-10

Dec 5, 2015: MSU vs. Iowa, W 16-13 (Big Ten Championship Game)

Oct 5, 2013: MSU vs. Iowa, W 26-14

Oct 13, 2012: MSU vs. Iowa, L 16-19 (OT2)

Nov 12, 2011: MSU vs. Iowa, W 24-16

