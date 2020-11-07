SI.com
Michigan State Football vs. Iowa Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

Iowa City, IA – Michigan State hits the road for a second-consecutive week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

The Hawkeyes hold a slight edge in the overall series with a 23-22-2 record vs. MSU.

However, the Spartans are looking to win four contests in a row for the first time since they met in 1953. 

Michigan State intends to prove the oddsmakers wrong again, as MSU is a 6.5-point underdog vs. the winless Hawkeyes. 

Will they do so? 

We'll see, but Mel Tucker believes turning the page from a big win against Michigan won't be an issue. 

Still, he realizes Iowa is a tough place to compete. 

What's more, is Tucker expects the absolute best from his players; there's a standard that needs to be met. 

Please make sure to continue refreshing your page for the latest scores, highlights, and information from Kinnick Stadium, and don't forget to comment in the comment section below.

It's Game Day!

Update: For the second week in a row, I'm not seeing C Matt Allen in warmups. Earlier this week Tucker said Allen was banged up. 

Update: Once again, Nick Samac snapping the ball to QB Rocky Lombardi.

Update: No sign of TE Matt Dotson, CB Chris Jackson, or WR Tre Mosley. 

Update: It looks like the Spartans will be without Devontae Dobbs for another week. 

Almost time for kickoff

