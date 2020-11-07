Michigan State Football vs. Iowa Official Game Thread

Iowa City, IA – Michigan State hits the road for a second-consecutive week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes hold a slight edge in the overall series with a 23-22-2 record vs. MSU.

However, the Spartans are looking to win four contests in a row for the first time since they met in 1953.

Michigan State intends to prove the oddsmakers wrong again, as MSU is a 6.5-point underdog vs. the winless Hawkeyes.

Will they do so?

We'll see, but Mel Tucker believes turning the page from a big win against Michigan won't be an issue.

Still, he realizes Iowa is a tough place to compete.

What's more, is Tucker expects the absolute best from his players; there's a standard that needs to be met.

It's Game Day!

Update: For the second week in a row, I'm not seeing C Matt Allen in warmups. Earlier this week Tucker said Allen was banged up.

Update: Once again, Nick Samac snapping the ball to QB Rocky Lombardi.

Update: No sign of TE Matt Dotson, CB Chris Jackson, or WR Tre Mosley.

Update: It looks like the Spartans will be without Devontae Dobbs for another week.

Almost time for kickoff