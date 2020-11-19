Michigan State Football vs. Maryland Officially Canceled

East Lansing, MI – Maryland Athletics has officially canceled Saturday's matchup vs. Michigan State, a contest that won't be rescheduled.

Under the counsel provided by university medical staff, the Terrapins football program will remain paused due to a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing them to cancel its second game in a row.

It's the first matchup Michigan State has had called off this season.

Maryland did not practice Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, following the stoppage of team activities on Nov. 11 and the cancellation of last weekend's game against Ohio State.

Since then, 15 student-athletes and seven staffers tested positive for coronavirus, including the Terps head coach Michael Locksley who is isolating at his home.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said in a press release. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually, and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

The Spartans are set to kickoff against Northwestern on Nov. 28; however, the time hasn't been announced yet.

