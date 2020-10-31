Michigan State Football vs. Michigan: How to Watch

Ann Arbor, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

It's time for the 113th meeting between two in-state rivals; Michigan and Michigan State.

Saturday's game marks the 68th Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, a series the Wolverines hold an 11-game advantage.

The Spartans suffered an unexpected loss in week one against the Scarlet Knights but are looking to bounce back in Ann Arbor.

Mel Tucker will attempt to become the second coach in school history to defeat Michigan in his first try.

The only other person to do so? His old mentor, Nick Saban.

How to Watch

Where: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, MI

When: Saturday, October 31, at noon

TV: FOX

Live Updates: Spartan Nation Game Thread

Odds

Bet Online: MSU is a 21.5-point underdog

Last Five Games

Oct 17, 2015: MSU vs. Michigan, W 27-23

Oct 29, 2016: MSU vs. Michigan, L 23-32

Oct 7, 2017: MSU vs. Michigan, W 14-10

Oct 20, 2018: MSU vs. Michigan, L 7-21

Nov 16, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, L 10-44

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

