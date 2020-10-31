SI.com
Michigan State Football vs. Michigan: How to Watch

McLain Moberg

Ann Arbor, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

It's time for the 113th meeting between two in-state rivals; Michigan and Michigan State.

Saturday's game marks the 68th Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, a series the Wolverines hold an 11-game advantage.

The Spartans suffered an unexpected loss in week one against the Scarlet Knights but are looking to bounce back in Ann Arbor.

Mel Tucker will attempt to become the second coach in school history to defeat Michigan in his first try.

The only other person to do so? His old mentor, Nick Saban.

How to Watch

  • Where: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, MI
  • When: Saturday, October 31, at noon
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Updates: Spartan Nation Game Thread

Odds

  • Bet Online: MSU is a 21.5-point underdog
  • Sports Betting: MSU is a 21.5-point underdog
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 21.5-point underdog
  • SkyBook: MSU is a 21.5-point underdog

Last Five Games

  • Oct 17, 2015: MSU vs. Michigan, W 27-23
  • Oct 29, 2016: MSU vs. Michigan, L 23-32
  • Oct 7, 2017: MSU vs. Michigan, W 14-10
  • Oct 20, 2018: MSU vs. Michigan, L 7-21
  • Nov 16, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, L 10-44

