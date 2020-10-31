Ann Arbor, MI – Today, the Michigan State Spartans are set to kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines for the 113th time.

The Spartans will walk into the Big House 24.5-point underdogs (most places) with nothing to lose.

Can they pull off the upset?

One thing is certain; this game holds more weight for starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

While he doesn't look at point spreads, Lombardi feels the sheer number of points is a "bit of a stretch."

Mel Tucker, the 25th head football coach in MSU history, is no stranger to this rivalry and looks forward to embracing it once again for years to come.

Will he help the Spartans bounce back after a brutal 38-27 week one loss to Rutgers?

Low expectations accompanied the 2020 season but losing to Rutgers never crossed Michigan State fans' minds.

Tucker understands their disappointment.

He believes a team makes its most significant improvement between the first and second week. We'll see if he's right.

It's Game Day!

Business Trip

Michigan State Has Arrived

Update: WR Tre Mosley is dressed today after suffering a right leg injury last week against Rutgers.

Update: Rocky Lombardi taking snaps from OL Nick Samac. He started four games at center last year. I'm not seeing Matt Allen in warmups.

Locked In

Update: C Matt Allen appears to be in sweats standing in the end zone.

Update: On the pregame show, Mel Tucker said there was plenty of emphasis on ball security this week.

Notable Players Not Dressed: RB Anthony Williams Jr., OL Luke Campbell, WR Laress Nelson, OL Devontae Dobbs, and LB Marcel Lewis.

Draymond Green has a Message for Spartan Nation

Coin Toss: Michigan won the toss and defers to the second half. MSU gets the ball to start.

Update: Lombardi and Connor Heyward start in the backfield again this week.

Update: WR Ricky White getting the start over Tre Mosley. Nick Samac starting at center.

Update: Both teams go three-and-out to start the game. Spartan defense getting pressure on Milton, including a sack by Jacub Panasiuk.

Update: Jordon Simmons in at RB.

Scoring Update #1: Lombardi's pass to Ricky White is complete for a score. PAT GOOD.

MSU 7 Michigan 0

10:57 left in the first quarter.

Scoring Update #2: RB Blake Corum takes it from eight yards out and punches it into the end zone for Michigan. PAT GOOD.

MSU 7 Michigan 7

7:01 left in the first quarter.

Penalty: Defensive pass-interference on the Wolverines. 15-yards and an automatic 1st down for MSU.

Penalty: Holding on Michigan. 10-yards and an automatic first down for the Spartans.

Penalty: A flag for disconcerting signals on Michigan. Free first-down for MSU.

Penalty: Defensive pass-interference on the Wolverines. 1st-and-10 for MSU.

End of 1st Quarter: MSU 7 Michigan 7

Penalty: Blindside block on the Spartans. 15-yard penalty. It's third-and-15 for MSU.

Scoring Update #3: Lombardi's pass to RB Connor Heyward is complete for a touchdown. PAT GOOD

MSU 14 Michigan 7

9:40 left in the half.

Injury Update: Naquan Jones appears to hurt his right arm or shoulder. He walks off the field.

Injury Update: Naquan Jones is back in the game.

Scoring Update #4: Quinn Nordin's 23-yard field goal is good.

MSU 14 Michigan 10

2:49 left in the half.

Penalty: Holding on Michigan. 10-yard penalty. 2nd-and-20 for the Wolverines.

Halftime: MSU 14 Michigan 10

Halftime Stats

Reminder: The Spartans will kickoff following halftime.

Update: Michigan State forces a three-and-out to start the second half.

Scoring Update #5: Matt Coghlin's 27-yard field goal is good.

MSU 17 Michigan 10

12:26 left in the third quarter.

Scoring Update #6: RB Blake Corum runs it in from one-yard out and scores the touchdown. PAT GOOD

MSU 17 Michigan 17

8:00 left in the third quarter.

Update: RB Elijah Collins checks in for the first time today.

Scoring Update #7: Matt Coghlin's 51-yard field goal is good!

MSU 20 Michigan 17

4:23 left in the third quarter.

End of the third quarter: MSU 20 Michigan 17

Injury Update: OL Blake Bueter down after the play.

Injury Update: Bueter back in.

Scoring Update #8: Lombardi's pass to Heyward is complete for a touchdown. PAT GOOD.

MSU 27 Michigan 17

5:11 left in the game.

Final Score: MSU 27 Michigan 24