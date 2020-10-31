SI.com
Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread: Spartans Upset the Wolverines, 27-24

McLain Moberg

Ann Arbor, MI – Today, the Michigan State Spartans are set to kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines for the 113th time. 

The Spartans will walk into the Big House 24.5-point underdogs (most places) with nothing to lose. 

Can they pull off the upset?

One thing is certain; this game holds more weight for starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi.  

While he doesn't look at point spreads, Lombardi feels the sheer number of points is a "bit of a stretch."

Mel Tucker, the 25th head football coach in MSU history, is no stranger to this rivalry and looks forward to embracing it once again for years to come.

Will he help the Spartans bounce back after a brutal 38-27 week one loss to Rutgers?

Low expectations accompanied the 2020 season but losing to Rutgers never crossed Michigan State fans' minds. 

Tucker understands their disappointment. 

He believes a team makes its most significant improvement between the first and second week. We'll see if he's right. 

It's Game Day!

Business Trip

Michigan State Has Arrived

Update: WR Tre Mosley is dressed today after suffering a right leg injury last week against Rutgers. 

Update: Rocky Lombardi taking snaps from OL Nick Samac. He started four games at center last year. I'm not seeing Matt Allen in warmups.

Locked In

Update: C Matt Allen appears to be in sweats standing in the end zone. 

Update: On the pregame show, Mel Tucker said there was plenty of emphasis on ball security this week. 

Notable Players Not Dressed: RB Anthony Williams Jr., OL Luke Campbell, WR Laress Nelson, OL Devontae Dobbs, and LB Marcel Lewis. 

Draymond Green has a Message for Spartan Nation

Coin Toss: Michigan won the toss and defers to the second half. MSU gets the ball to start. 

Update: Lombardi and Connor Heyward start in the backfield again this week. 

Update: WR Ricky White getting the start over Tre Mosley. Nick Samac starting at center. 

Update: Both teams go three-and-out to start the game. Spartan defense getting pressure on Milton, including a sack by Jacub Panasiuk. 

Update: Jordon Simmons in at RB. 

Scoring Update #1: Lombardi's pass to Ricky White is complete for a score. PAT GOOD. 

MSU 7 Michigan 0  

10:57 left in the first quarter. 

Scoring Update #2: RB Blake Corum takes it from eight yards out and punches it into the end zone for Michigan. PAT GOOD.

MSU 7 Michigan 7

7:01 left in the first quarter. 

Penalty: Defensive pass-interference on the Wolverines. 15-yards and an automatic 1st down for MSU. 

Penalty: Holding on Michigan. 10-yards and an automatic first down for the Spartans. 

Penalty: A flag for disconcerting signals on Michigan. Free first-down for MSU. 

Penalty: Defensive pass-interference on the Wolverines. 1st-and-10 for MSU. 

End of 1st Quarter: MSU 7 Michigan 7

Penalty: Blindside block on the Spartans. 15-yard penalty. It's third-and-15 for MSU. 

Scoring Update #3: Lombardi's pass to RB Connor Heyward is complete for a touchdown. PAT GOOD

MSU 14 Michigan 7

9:40 left in the half. 

Injury Update: Naquan Jones appears to hurt his right arm or shoulder. He walks off the field. 

Injury Update: Naquan Jones is back in the game.

Scoring Update #4: Quinn Nordin's 23-yard field goal is good. 

MSU 14 Michigan 10

2:49 left in the half.

Penalty: Holding on Michigan. 10-yard penalty. 2nd-and-20 for the Wolverines.

Halftime: MSU 14 Michigan 10

Halftime Stats

Screen Shot 2020-10-31 at 1.42.46 PM

Reminder: The Spartans will kickoff following halftime.

Update: Michigan State forces a three-and-out to start the second half. 

Scoring Update #5: Matt Coghlin's 27-yard field goal is good. 

MSU 17 Michigan 10

12:26 left in the third quarter. 

Scoring Update #6: RB Blake Corum runs it in from one-yard out and scores the touchdown. PAT GOOD

MSU 17 Michigan 17

8:00 left in the third quarter. 

Update: RB Elijah Collins checks in for the first time today. 

Scoring Update #7: Matt Coghlin's 51-yard field goal is good!

MSU 20 Michigan 17

4:23 left in the third quarter. 

End of the third quarter: MSU 20 Michigan 17

Injury Update: OL Blake Bueter down after the play. 

Injury Update: Bueter back in. 

Scoring Update #8: Lombardi's pass to Heyward is complete for a touchdown. PAT GOOD.

MSU 27 Michigan 17

5:11 left in the game. 

Final Score: MSU 27 Michigan 24

Comments (119)
No. 1-50
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Don't embarrass a Mel

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

A lot on this game for Michigan State

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

In my entire lifetime I don't ever remember a game against our rivals getting 0 emotion or attention

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Great a 3 and out. Why in the world is Connor Heyward starting at running back in not Eli Collins. Fire Mel Tucker.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Big start by the defence!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

3 and out for the wolverines. Nice job by the defence

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Fantastic reaction by rocky with the shuffle pass

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Great run by Simmons I wish he had the breakaway speed of Collins

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

What a throw by rocky touchdown msu

Stramm3
Stramm3

What a start!

Stramm3
Stramm3

Looked explosive on that drive... let's goooooooo

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Tied up

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

That drive was too easy! Remember they don't play defense in the Big 12..

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Shootout

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

We lack team speed!!!

Stramm3
Stramm3

Had a couple chances to stope them on that drive and let them off the hook. Still we are hiting their receivers hard, have to think that will have an effect later in the game if that continues

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

We can throw on first down coaches smh

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

ROCKY

Stramm3
Stramm3

Nailer stopped running!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Like these players

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

this soft coverage is sickening

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Harbaugh spreads the ball

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Nice stand defensively

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Defense

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Wow. We threw on 1st down and something good happened

Stramm3
Stramm3

Rocky needs to settle down... geting happy feet

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

lol I get scared every time Rocky throws a pass

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Heywars?

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Heyward?

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Good penalty

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Heyward again? Please stop

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Keep throwing

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

McLain, is Collins on the roster? Why isn't he playing?

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Tied at 7, no MSU penalties. I'll take that

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Terrible PI call

Stramm3
Stramm3

Yeah... the reffs giveth and they taketh away

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Paging Jay Johnson....we NEED TO SCORE!!!!!

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Great throw..had rocky threw a lil further that would have been 6

Stramm3
Stramm3

Great throw by rocky. Hit him in stride and let him turn his shoulder into the endzone. If that ball is a foot off target he doesnt get into the endzone

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Ricky rocky rocky

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Tv guy said ricky

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Spartan Dawg D

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I love it when X us playing center field

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Another UM drive stalls

Stramm3
Stramm3

Gota like the way the defence is playing

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Let's go boys

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Glad CMT hired Hawk! Our WR play is 100% better

Stramm3
Stramm3

Need a nice long drive where we posses the ball and take some time off the clock before the half... do we have the offensive line to make it happen?

Stramm3
Stramm3

Nailer with 2 drops... wtf

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Our DBs do a bad job of tackling

Football

