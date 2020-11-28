Michigan State Football vs. Northwestern: How to Watch

East Lansing, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Michigan State will take on Northwestern, a team sitting atop the Big Ten West and looking to improve to 6-0.

MSU is coming off recent losses to Iowa and Indiana, with an unexpected bye week following Maryland's decision to cancel their matchup due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

NU has won three consecutive contests in East Lansing, including three of the last four – this time, they bring a vaunted defense to town.

Can the Spartans hang tough?

How To Watch

Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, MI

When: Saturday, Nov 28, at 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

App: WatchESPN

Announcers: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sidelines)

Odds

BetMania: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

Sky Book: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Sept 21, 2019: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 31-10

Oct 6, 2018: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 19-29

Oct 28, 2017: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 31-39 (3OT)

Oct 15, 2016: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 40-54

Nov 23, 2013: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 30-6

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1