Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football vs. Northwestern: How to Watch

With extra preparation under their belts, Michigan State prepares to face Northwestern inside Spartan Stadium.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Michigan State will take on Northwestern, a team sitting atop the Big Ten West and looking to improve to 6-0.

MSU is coming off recent losses to Iowa and Indiana, with an unexpected bye week following Maryland's decision to cancel their matchup due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

NU has won three consecutive contests in East Lansing, including three of the last four – this time, they bring a vaunted defense to town.

Can the Spartans hang tough?

How To Watch

  • Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, MI
  • When: Saturday, Nov 28, at 3:30 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN2
  • App: WatchESPN
  • Announcers: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sidelines)

Odds

  • BetMania: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.
  • Sky Book: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.
  • BookMaker: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

  • Sept 21, 2019: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 31-10
  • Oct 6, 2018: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 19-29
  • Oct 28, 2017: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 31-39 (3OT)
  • Oct 15, 2016: MSU vs. Northwestern, L 40-54
  • Nov 23, 2013: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 30-6

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15199026_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football vs. Northwestern: How to Watch

Spartan Stadium
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode I

MSU basketball
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXI

USATSI_15198544_168390101_lowres
Football

MSU Football: Tucker Will Be 'Very Active' In Transfer Portal

Brown
The War Room

Michigan State Football vs. Northwestern Game Preview

Thorne
Football

Michigan State Football Making "Tremendous" Sacrifices

USATSI_13405655_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State 13.5-Point Underdogs Against Northwestern

USATSI_15233633_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Izzo: For Michigan State Basketball, 'Opening Night is Exciting'

USATSI_15234431_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Loyer's Strong Off-Season Leads to Career-Night