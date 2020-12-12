Michigan State Football vs. Penn State: How to Watch

MSU has beaten Penn State three out of the last four times at Beaver Stadium. Can they do it again?

It's game day, Spartan fans!

The Land Grant Trophy is on the line as Michigan State traveled to face Penn State at 3:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium.

Recently, MSU fell to No. 4 Ohio State at home, 52-12, while the Nittany Lions won back-to-back games against Rutgers and Michigan.

Penn State holds a 10-7-1 advantage in contests played in University Park, but Michigan State has won three of the last four over PSU on the road, including a 21-17 victory in 2018.

How to Watch

Where: Beaver Stadium – University Park, Pa.

When: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

APP: ESPN Mobile

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sidelines)

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Sky Book: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Oct. 26, 2019: MSU vs. Penn State, L 7-28

Oct. 13, 2018: MSU vs. Penn State, W 21-17

Nov. 4, 2017: MSU vs. Penn State, W 27-24

Nov. 26, 2016: MSU vs. Penn State, L 12-45

Nov. 28, 2015: MSU vs. Penn State, W 55-16

