Michigan State Football vs. Penn State Official Game Thread

Spartan Nation is here to provide live updates throughout Michigan State's week eight matchup vs. Penn State.

Last weekend, Rocky Lombardi exited the blowout loss against Ohio State due to an injury.

Payton Thorne took over for the remainder of regulation and moved the offense far more effectively than his teammate.

Mel Tucker updated his status on Tuesday while confirming the quarterback evaluation was ongoing.

He's ready to dive headfirst into recruiting battles with early signing period around the corner and described his ideal QB.

And the first-year head coach won't be afraid to "fight" for players he wants, especially if Tucker believes MSU can land the prospect.

It's Game Day

Update: I'm covering the game remotely today. Based on everything I'm seeing, Lombardi isn't dressed for MSU. Thorne taking snaps from Nick Samac, and Noah Kim made the trip to Penn State.

Update: CB Chris Jackson not in uniform for Michigan State. WR Ricky White is out again, and RB Jordon Simmons is dressed. DNP in games vs. OSU & Northwestern.

Update: QB Payton Thorne will make his first career start today.

Coin Toss: Penn State wins the toss and defers to the second half. MSU to receive the opening kickoff.