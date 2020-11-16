SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football: Why Mel Tucker made a change at QB

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Playing quarterback, no matter the level isn't easy; it's among the highest-profile and pressure positions in sports.

It's a spot on the field that receives all the glory or blame, depending on your team's trajectory.

And through two weeks of the regular-season, Rocky Lombardi looked good, especially on the road vs. Michigan, where the Spartans were able to take advantage of their speedy wide receivers; capitalizing on throws down the field.

However, the redshirt junior struggled in games vs. Iowa and Indiana, throwing for a combined 248 yards, five interceptions, and no touchdowns while completing 44% of his passes.

But it goes beyond the stat sheet; Lombardi hasn't eaten plays when he should; instead of taking a sack or throwing the ball out of bounds under pressure, he attempts to do more, resulting in costly turnovers. 

"We thought it was some decision making early in the game in the first half, and then Payton was the next man up, and so we gave him an opportunity," said Tucker. "It was as simple as that."

The mistakes rang true, and the first-year head coach pulled Lombardi early in the second quarter.  

From there on out, Payton Thorne would take every snap for MSU. 

"We'll look at the film, and we'll evaluate it more, and then we'll see what we need to do moving forward," Tucker said. "But there's no position set in stone on this team; quarterback position or any other."

After three-year starter Brian Lewerke graduated, Lombardi won the job in the offseason, beating out Theo Day, Thorne, and true freshman Noah Kim, but is now in jeopardy of losing what he worked for.

Yet, linebacker Antjuan Simmons thinks it was just a bad outing.

"You're not going to have an All-American or all-conference type game every game," said Simmons. "You're going to have an off day, and today, Rocky just had an off day, and it happens."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BleedSpartanGreen
BleedSpartanGreen

I'd like to make a change in the Athletic Director who gave a coach with a nonwinning record a six year contract. Both should be GONE.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Maryland at Noon Nov. 21

Michigan State's week five matchup vs. Maryland is set for noon; however, the game is in jeopardy following a COVID-19 outbreak.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: Thorne’s Preparation Won’t Change Moving Forward

After throwing two interceptions, MSU head coach Mel benched Rocky Lombardi in favor of Payton Thorne.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

Stramm3

Michigan State Shut out at Home for the First Time Since 1985

The Spartans get shut out at Spartan Stadium for the first time since losing to Michigan, 31-0 on Oct. 12, 1985.

McLain Moberg

by

muhsin786

Michigan State '22 Target, Trejuan Holloman, Has Decisions

Trejuan Holloman is a Michigan State 2022 target for football and basketball. Having offers from both, means he has decisions to make.

Taylor Gattoni

Spartan Football Essentials: Hoosier Boss

Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp is here to discuss Michigan State's 24-0 loss to Indiana.

Jonathan Schopp

Michigan State Football Shut Out by Indiana, 24-0

Much like Iowa did, the Hoosiers coasted through the final two-quarters of play and did anything they wanted inside Spartan Stadium, beating Michigan State, 24-0.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana Game Preview

Michigan State and Indiana have battled it out for the Old Brass Spittoon since 1950; who walks away with it this time?

McLain Moberg

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football vs. Indiana: How to Watch

After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

McLain Moberg