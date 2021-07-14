Michigan State Football: WR Keon Coleman will be first player to wear No. 0

Michigan State's Keon Coleman will be the first player to wear No. 0 in school history.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman intends on making history before he takes a single snap as a Spartan.

Per his Instagram, it appears the 6-foot-4 wideout will wear the No. 0, making him the first player to do so.

The NCAA allowed athletes to use 0 as a wearable jersey number last year.

Coleman, a former four-star prospect, was the No. 13 overall recruit in Louisiana and a top-50 wide receiver for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports Rankings.

An accomplished basketball player alongside his football accomplishments, Coleman is expected to contribute to MSU hoops as a walk-on.

"Tall and long with outstanding frame for a receiver prospect. Three-sport athlete who has shown particularly explosive athleticism in a basketball setting," Midland Regions Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in November 2020. "High jumped 6-2 as a sophomore. Has reported D-I offers in football and basketball. Two-way standout at Louisiana small-school level as a receiver and defensive back. Vertical explosion from basketball and track settings translates to playmaking ability in contested situations as a pass-catcher. Enjoyed outstanding production as a junior (22 TD's on 35 catches, plus seven INT's). Hands catcher whose ball skills across sports show on the gridiron. Play speed can get faster and that showed more in senior season than junior year. Height and length also prevent naturally fluid redirection, so improving short-area suddenness is another key."

