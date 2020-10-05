Michigan State Football: Xavier Henderson is Ready to Lead

Michigan State junior safety Xavier Henderson believes it's his time to step up and lead the Spartan secondary.

Without his former running mates Josiah Scott, Josh Butler, Khari Willis, or David Dowell, it makes perfect sense for the guy who started all 13 games in 2019 while ranking second on the team (18th in the Big Ten) with 83 tackles to fill that role.

"Towards the end of (last) season, I felt like I was clicking for sure," said Henderson. "I felt like it was our secondary and my secondary to take control of and to kind of lead these guys."

As the Spartans transition into an entirely new coaching staff, they do so with a depleted secondary – having lost Scott, Butler, and Dowell in the same year.

Henderson, Shakur Brown, Dominique Long, and Tre Person are the current veterans now, and young players on the team will need immediate guidance and leadership.

Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton knows some players in that area of the defense are a work in progress.

"There's some guys that are developing," Hazelton told reporters Thursday afternoon. "And we're trying to figure out what the best mix of DBs are."

However, developing these players falls on two familiar faces: Harlon Barnett (cornerbacks) and Mike Tressel (safeties).

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back is excited to have them around, saying, "It's been good having them both talking to me and in our ear … That's been good having that camaraderie."

Henderson was disappointed when Barnett left for Florida State, but his return was only a matter of time.

"I didn't get to play for him, but I wanted too bad. The first day I got on campus, when I enrolled early, he went to Florida State. The funny thing is he told me and Kalon Gervin 'This isn't goodbye, it's see you later.'… He ended up coming back, so it's funny how things work."

"So, it's been real good having them both. Both are great coaches in our ear," Henderson said.

While others battle it out for starting positions, his spot is secure within the defense, making it even easier to recognize Henderson as the heir apparent leader for Michigan State's secondary – a role he hasn't been in before, but something he looks forward too.

"It's been good to see their leadership and kind of get a feel for how you're supposed to lead a team," said Henderson. "And that's something I want to do this year for sure."

