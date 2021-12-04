Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Former Michigan State quarterback leads new school to conference title
    Former Michigan State quarterback leads new school to conference title

    Always good to see former Spartans find success!
    Always good to see former Spartans find success!

    Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi transferred to Northern Illinois this past offseason, and has now led the Huskies to a conference championship.

    Northern Illinois defeated Kent State, 41-23, in the Mid-American Conference championship in Detroit on Saturday.

    Lombardi had a quiet day through the air, throwing for 102 yards on 7-of-15 passing. The former Spartan had a bigger impact on the ground, rushing for 3 touchdowns and 17 yards on 8 carries for the Huskies.

    Lombardi is best remembered during his time at Michigan State for the performance he had last season in a 27-24 victory over rival Michigan. On that day, he threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Spartans.

    Today's victory marked Northern Illinois' first MAC championship since 2018, and the programs fifth conference title in the last 11 years.

    On the season, Lombardi has thrown for 2,416 yards on a 58.1 completion percentage with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. On the ground, the former Spartans has 406 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns on 86 carries.

