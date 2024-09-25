Michigan State G Luke Newman Speaks on His Room, Aidan Chiles, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman is helping lead what was a new-look unit entering this season.
The Spartans' offensive line has had struggles, but it's nothing it can't handle with eight games still to go in the season.
Newman addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the current state of his room and more.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: How has Aidan Chiles carried himself this week?
Newman: "I mean, nothing's changed for Aidan. He always keeps the positive attitude every day in the building, and I know that Saturday bothered him. It bothered all of us, and I know that he's going to take this and get better from it, and we all are. Certainly, as an offensive line, we let him down at times. Let up some pressures, let up some sacks, and really, I think we're going to take responsibility for that as a unit. And for this offense, it all starts with us up front. It's not all one guy. For any faults that happened throughout the game I want to put on the offensive line, I want to put it on us to get better and elevate, really, everybody else in the backfield to help make plays."
Q: You guys feel pretty good about pass protection, overall, through the first four games?
Newman: "Yeah, I think that having one game under our belt with this new five -- certainly a lot of communication to improve on and technique, but I think we're in a great spot. I think we're just going to keep elevating as the weeks go on. But I really like who we're fielding out there. We have a lot of potential as an offensive line, and potential is just a -- it's one thing to just talk about it, it's another thing to show it, and I think taking a step this week against Ohio State would be a huge step for us going forward."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.