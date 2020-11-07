Michigan State Football Gets Blown out by Iowa, 49-7

Iowa City, IA – The last time Michigan State visited Kinnick Stadium, they left with a 26-14 victory, helping to spark a three-year run that Spartan fans will never forget.

It was a momentous day, nearly none more significant, considering it resulted in a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl victory, and beyond.

But today had a different feel to it.

One week after defeating rival Michigan in Ann Arbor 27-24, MSU's season came crashing back down to earth as the Hawkeyes controlled the line of scrimmage, offensively and defensively.

To open the contest, Iowa's first two drives combined for 18-plays, 149 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Michigan State defense showed little resistance, albeit without CB Chris Jackson and Antjuan Simmons, who was in and out of the game.

Regardless, the Hawkeyes blatantly pushed MSU around.

Rocky Lombardi threw three interceptions (one returned for a score) and continuously made questionable decisions; however, multiple drops by his receivers didn't help.

He wasn't the same quarterback from last week – or against Rutgers, for that matter.

And before Spartan fans had time to think, the halftime score read 35-0 in favor of Iowa.

It's the largest deficit MSU faced at intermission since Nov. 23, 2002, when trailing 48-0 vs. Penn State – a game they lost 61-7.

So how did Michigan State look on offense?

The Spartans' first-half offensive possessions featured three turnovers, five punts, and one missed field goal.

It wasn't a good day.

The final 30-minutes weren't much better.

MSU scored a touchdown to open the second half, but the defense surrendered six more points a few plays after Tyler Goodson broke off a 71-yard run inside the five-yard line.

The Spartans ended the game with five additional punts, a turnover on downs, and nothing more.

Iowa slowed down, only scoring 14-points in the final two-quarters of play, but they didn't need to do much more.

The Hawkeyes had claimed victory long before the clock hit zero.

From the opening kickoff, Michigan State never threatened Iowa.

Following an emotional win against the Wolverines, MSU entered Iowa City lifeless – lacking a certain fire, and it cost them.

