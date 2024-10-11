Michigan State Has Been in Contact with Transfer WR From Indiana
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has taken every step to improve the team’s short — and long-term performance.
Smith started strong earlier this offseason by putting together one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, and he continued that success by putting together productive recruiting classes as well.
The Spartans have made their presence felt on the recruiting and transfer trails. They continue to make offers and express interest in the players they think will be solid additions. So far, Michigan State has fared relatively well with this approach.
Smith has continued to express interest in players from all over and of all talent levels. He has done so, likely offering those players more playing time and the chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
It was recently reported that Michigan State is one of many teams showing interest in Big Ten transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley.
According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the Indiana transfer has been in contact with multiple schools nationwide, including many notable programs. Since entering the portal, Hummer said McCulley has heard from Michigan State, Maryland, Michigan, Baylor, Cincinnati, UCLA, UCF, Houston, Cal, Colorado, SMU, Virginia Tech and Alabama.
McCulley played only four games at Indiana. He registered two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown during that time. He did much better last season, finishing with 48 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns.
Michigan State has shown how much progress the football program has made in a few months by starting the season 3-0. However, the Spartans' most recent two games against Ohio State and Oregon prove they still have room to grow, and adding talented players to the roster is the quickest and most efficient way of doing so.
Smith has shown he knows how to recruit well. Now, he will have to show he can consistently recruit well and do so against more notable schools around the country. If the Spartans can steal a player or two from more prominent programs, that could be the big break they need to start signing better talent more regularly.
All it takes is one of the best players in a class to pick Michigan State; the rest could be history.
