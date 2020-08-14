SI.com
Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: 'We’ve been very Positive'

McLain Moberg

For Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans, there is a lot of unknown throughout their football program and conference.

Following the cancelation of their season, Tucker says, "We've been very positive – obviously there was some disappointment. We're preparing for what's next and staying focused on what we can control."

It takes a well-rounded group of athletes to learn the very thing that drives/motivates them throughout the entire year, and maybe most of their lives has been temporarily taken away.

Since being hired at Michigan State, Tucker has often said, 'Be where your feet are,' meaning don't try and do too much.

Don't worry about things you can't control.

"They handled it well. It's a mature group," Tucker said. "They're following our lead as coaches and staff. We're positive, and we put forth a plan to move forward, and they are excited about it."

Tucker reiterated there was disappointment, but in no way was the coaching staff or team surprised by the decision to postpone fall sports.

As the head coach, it's his job to be a leader for the Michigan State football program.

"I try to stay neutral in my emotions. I try not to get too high. I try not to get too low and deal with what is happening within the moment," said Tucker. "What is the truth, what do we know now, and what needs to be done in the future."

In the meantime, Michigan State will embark on a six and a half week strength and conditioning regimen set up in the weight room with Jason Novak and his staff.

"We've already begun our offseason conditioning program. We're treating this time like it's January. We're building a broad base of strength and conditioning. That will allow us to be prepared for whatever is next," Tucker said.

However, the Spartans have chosen to be in the weight room rather than the practice field because their head coach holds strong beliefs about where a team builds its foundation.

"I believe your team is built in the weight room – the foundation of your team is built in the weight room.

The mental and physical toughness of your team. The culture, the chemistry, the attention to detail, the sense of urgency," said Tucker. "That all starts in the weight room."

