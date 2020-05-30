NFL Insider says Michigan State Treated Scouts Poorly

Scott Aligo, the Michigan State director of player personnel, announced Thursday night that the Spartans would be welcoming Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy and his staff back to East Lansing.

“Excited to welcome @JimNagy_SB & the @seniorbowl scouting staff back to #BEASTLansing this fall,” Aligo said via Twitter. “@MSU_Football open door policy will provide all @NFL, @CFL & All-Star Game staffs full access to ALL of our draft-eligible #SpartanDawgs.”

So why should Spartan fans care about this announcement? Well, shortly after Aligo hit send on his tweet, NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport said no college football program treated NFL scouts worse than Michigan State. Although, this isn’t the first time we’ve covered this at Spartan Nation.

“This is great to see. No program treated NFL scouts worse than Michigan St. Hard to imagine that helped their players get drafted. This is much better,” Rapoport said via Twitter.

Rapoport’s comments were unusual and alarming; it’s not like him to criticize college programs, meaning it’s possible that Michigan State was difficult. He also referenced how he felt choosing to be difficult didn’t help their players get drafted.

The Spartans ended the 2020 NFL draft with just two players being selected.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack