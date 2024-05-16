Michigan State Lands Transfer DT Ben Roberts From Oregon
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith recently had many players enter the transfer portal. However, they have steadily begun replacing some of the talent they lost. After losing one of their best defensive tackles to Oregon, the Spartans needed to find additional depth for their defensive line.
Derrick Harmon joined the Ducks after entering the transfer portal earlier in the offseason. Coincidentally, the Spartans received a commitment from Oregon defensive tackle Ben Roberts, who recently entered the transfer portal, per Corey Robinson of 247Sports.
According to 247Sports, Roberts was a four-star defensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class coming out of high school. The talented defensive lineman saw limited time at Oregon and has three years of eligibility remaining. He joins Michigan State with the chance to get more playing time than he expected with the Ducks.
Roberts checks in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. He entered the transfer portal after appearing in Oregon’s spring game. This is a common practice for players who want additional plays on tape to show other schools. Roberts's decision to join Coach Smith and the Spartans could be a turning point for Michigan State football in the transfer portal.
Roberts was expected to have more of a prominent role for the Ducks this season after appearing in five games his freshman season. He played in the Fiesta Bowl and maintained his redshirt year. Roberts registered three tackles while playing in nearly 50 snaps for Oregon’s defense last season.
With many years of eligibility left and untapped potential, Roberts' signing could be a significant win for Coach Smith and the Spartans. In Roberts, Michigan State has a four-star athlete with three years of eligibility remaining and the potential to make a name for himself in East Lansing. As Michigan State looks to rebuild its football program, players like Roberts will be critical to its turnaround.
After multiple weeks of significant losses to the transfer portal, the Spartans’ luck has turned around lately. Michigan State has signed numerous players from the transfer portal to solidify its defensive line and defense as a whole. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have secured multiple talented players in the transfer portal and will need to continue to do so to be competitive in the Big Ten.
