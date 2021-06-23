Michigan State Lands 2022 Kicker Jack Stone

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football added to its 2022 recruiting class by landing a key specialist.

Jack Stone, a kicker/punter from Highland Park High School, committed to the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Els, Coach Spencer, and Coach Gibson for believing in me as an athlete. Above all, I want to thank God for providing me with amazing opportunities and guiding my path," he wrote on Twitter. "Next, I would like to thank my parents and family for their continuous support throughout this whole process. I also want to thank Jaden Oberkrom for teaching me and helping me become the kicker I am today."

At 6-foot-0 and 186-pounds, Stone is rated as a five-star kicker and the No. 11 overall kicker in the 2022 class by Chris Sailer Kicking.

"Jack is a very talented high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America," Sailer wrote in Stone's player evaluation. "Jack does an excellent job on field goal. He gets the ball up well and easily has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, FBS ready. He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. Also a talented punter. Jack continues to improve in this area of his game. A big time competitor that kicks with confidence. There is major all around upside here."

Michigan State has ten players committed to its 2022 class, including five since the recruiting dead period ended on June 1.

