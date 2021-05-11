Michigan State Lands former Alabama CB Ronald Williams

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football grabbed another defensive back from the transfer portal.

Ronald Williams, a former Alabama cornerback, committed to the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams is the fifth defensive back MSU has added through the portal this offseason. The Louisiana native will arrive in East Lansing with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

At 6-foot-2 and 188-pounds, he first attended Hutchinson Community College. After his second season at Hutchinson, Williams was the No. 12 ranked overall junior college prospect and the fourth-best JUCO corner.

After signing with the Crimson Tide, he suffered an arm injury, limiting him to three games last fall.

He recorded one tackle against Mississippi State and saw time against Kentucky and Arkansas, but didn't post any stats.

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

