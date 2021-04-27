Michigan State Lands former Tennessee LB Quavaris Crouch

Quavaris Crouch, a former Tennessee linebacker and four-star recruit, committed to Michigan State on Tuesday.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football landed a significant verbal commitment from former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch on Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker fills a position of need as the Spartans continue to add players through the transfer portal.

Crouch started all 10 games for the Volunteers during his sophomore season while recording 57 tackles, including two for a loss and two forced fumbles.

The former four-star prospect held offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and many others.

At the time, Crouch was listed as an athlete because he rushed for 3,142 yards and 31 touchdowns in a prolific junior year, but defensively, he racked up 48 tackles and 14 sacks.

Following the loss of Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State entered its final spring practice with just six linebackers dressed.

However, coach Mel Tucker and the rest of the staff have plenty of help on the way after landing former Michigan LB Ben VanSumeren, former Minnesota LB Itayvion Brown, and 2021 signee Ma'a Gaoteote.

The Spartan's new additions coupled with returning players like Noah Harvey and Chase Kline should give Michigan State a solid core heading into fall camp.

