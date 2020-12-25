Michigan State Lands Grad Transfer DE Drew Jordan from Duke

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have pulled four players out of the transfer portal, including former Blue Devil, Drew Jordan.

East Lansing, MI – While thirteen student-athletes have entered the transfer portal from Michigan State; the program continues to pull players out of it.

Graduate transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan, committed to MSU Thursday night.

"God has shown me favor, and I will always trust in Him. I am blessed with the opportunity that lies ahead," Jordan wrote via Twitter. "With much gratitude, excitement, and humbleness, I am proud to say I have committed to MICHIGAN STATE to be a SPARTAN DAWG!"

He has already played four seasons for the Blue Devils, but due to the pandemic, the NCAA awarded an additional year of eligibility to all fall sport athletes.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound end appeared in 48 contests at Duke, featuring 20 starts finishing with 102 tackles, including 15 for a loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

Jordan is the fourth player to transfer and commit to Michigan State, including Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, Auburn running back Harold Joiner, and Arkansas State offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.

Mel Tucker was adamant about searching the portal, calling it a 'viable market' to improve the Spartans roster.

So far, he's been true to his word.

