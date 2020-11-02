Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons Not on Milton’s ‘Radar’

Ann Arbor, MI – Something interesting happened on Halloween – you might even call it spooky.

No, I'm not referring to any kids' costumes, classic movies, or the Michigan-Michigan State game's final score.

I'm referring to something entirely different.

Care to venture a guess?

After the 27-24 loss to Michigan State, starting quarterback Joe Milton was asked about Antjuan Simmons, to which he responded, "Who's that?"

For the second week in a row, the Spartan linebacker led the team, finishing with 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and two pass break-ups.

Milton didn't seem to care or notice.

"I mean, I wasn't really worried about him," said Milton. "He's a heck of a player, but he wasn't really on my radar."

Simmons, who attended high school across the street from Michigan Stadium, laughed and had a simple statement for the first-year starter.

"It doesn't matter. Paulie B is back with us," Simmons said. "I don't know what those guys do over there, but we study our opponent ... so I don't care if I'm on Joe Milton's radar or not. He's just a quarterback who plays here at Michigan. I'm not worried about what he's thinking."

