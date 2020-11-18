Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons: ‘We just gotta keep Playing’

East Lansing, MI – Following a miraculous win in Ann Arbor, the Michigan State Spartans are 1-3, with back-to-back blowout losses to Indiana and Iowa.

The majority of people knew the situation MSU football was in when Mark Dantonio retired, and Mel Tucker became the next head coach on Feb. 12.

A rebuild.

And now more than ever, Spartan fans are in the thick of it.

Where does MSU go from here?

"It's obvious we're not doing something," senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. "It's obvious we're not doing something right on the field; we're not executing … nothing changes. We still have a game to play next week. We still got four more games to play. We got a long season ahead of us, and we just gotta keep playing."

For Michigan State, that means going on the road to face Maryland, possibly the last winnable game on its schedule preventing MSU from finishing 1-8.

Unfortunately for them, the contest is in jeopardy after the Terrapins canceled their matchup vs. Ohio State this week following a COVID-19 outbreak.

"It doesn't change anything for us … we're still going to come in tomorrow (Sunday) ready to work as if we're playing Maryland next Saturday … that's what we do here," said Simmons. "We're going to work, and we're going to get better."

The Ann Arbor native won't accept anything less from his teammates and expects them to be ready each week regardless of Michigan State's record.

"Everybody in our locker room loves football," Simmons said. "We wanna play; guys wouldn't be here – everybody across the country had the opportunity to opt-out and still has that opportunity … with everybody being here that means they are fully invested in this program, and they are going to do what they gotta do to make sure we're moving forward … that's not happening. I don't see it happening, and if it's even smelled out, it's not flying."

