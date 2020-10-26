SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons: ‘We just gotta make Plays'

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – While frustrating for Michigan State, Saturday's home-opening loss to Rutgers is reminiscent of the entire 2019 season.

The offensive line didn't provide adequate protection for Rocky Lombardi, nor did they open up enough holes so the running game could be successful.

Or as Mel Tucker puts it, for the Spartans to run the ball on their terms.

Instead, nothing went according to plan.

MSU turned the ball over seven times, putting a lot of pressure on a defense learning Scottie Hazelton's new 4-2-5 front that utilizes five defensive backs and two linebackers.

"I feel like we were in the right position with a lot of the plays going on," said senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons. "We were right there. We just gotta make the plays."

Even so, there was clearly confusion at times, as Rutgers found certain plays working in their favor and drove the ball down the field with ease to start.

After the opening drive, yielding 75-yards, the Spartan defense only surrendered four plays of 20-yards or more, forced three turnovers of their own, and held the Scarlet Knights to 276 total yards.

Meaning, after going up 7-0, Rutgers ran 61 plays for 201 yards while averaging 3.29 yards per play.

For a team learning new defensive schemes, MSU played pretty well on that side of the ball.

"I think we've embraced it well. We're playing hard. We're running everything they're sending in to us. There are no issues," Simmons said. "We don't disagree; none of that. Whatever they call or send-in, whatever they install, we're going to run it ... that's just what we're going to do."

Unfortunately, Michigan State coughed it up too often, giving the Scarlet Knights short fields to work with – like Lombardi being sacked for a loss of eight yards and fumbling near the goal line after Connor Heyward failed to pick up a blitz.

From there, Rutgers punched it in for six points, giving them a two-score lead early in the game.

Or throwing an interception towards midfield, where Rutgers defensive back Tre Avery returned it to the MSU 23-yard line.

Already near the red zone, the Scarlet Knights scored in two plays resulting in a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. 

Mistakes were made early and often.

With a new coaching staff, only ten returning starters, and different schemes – Michigan State is a team that can't afford to be undisciplined.

"We got a lot of room for improvement ... we gotta clean up our play. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot today, like a lot," said Simmons. "We really have to clean up our play."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers: Q&A with On The Banks

Michigan State football will walk into Spartan Stadium and face Rutgers for the 12th time; is a victory on the horizon?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Rocky Lombardi’s Up & Down Debut

Mel Tucker named Rocky Lombardi Michigan State's starting quarterback earlier this week. How'd he do?

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Iowa at Noon Nov. 7

Michigan State's week three matchup vs. Iowa is set for noon.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed a Playmaker, Despite Fumbles

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed may have fumbled twice, but he was still a playmaker for the Spartans. His role within the offense should only increase from here.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Rutgers ‘Wanted it More’

Mel Tucker lost his head coaching debut to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. One Spartan football player felt like Rutgers 'wanted it more.'

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Loses to Rutgers in Home Opener, 38-27

Michigan State lost to Rutgers, 38-27, in Mel Tucker's debut as head coach of the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Class of 2022 Target: Michael Williams II The “Future”

Michigan State football target, Michael Williams II, grew up in the MSU atmosphere. He's working even harder now after an ACL injury.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers: How to Watch

Michigan State is kicking off for the first time this season; find out how to watch right here with Spartan Nation.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Plagued by Turnovers in Loss to Rutgers

Today, Michigan State turned the ball over seven times and lost to Rutgers, a university that had lost 21 straight conference games. Let's talk about it.

McLain Moberg