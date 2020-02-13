Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons Welcomes Mel Tucker To Spartan Football

Delta Township, MI

Spartan Nation broke the story on Tuesday evening that Mel Tucker would be the next coach of the Michigan State Spartan Football program. You can read the transcript below or watch the video above from the speech Michigan State football linebacker Antjuan Simmons gave welcoming his new coach:

PRESIDENT STANLEY: It's now my pleasure to introduce Antjuan Simmons, MSU senior linebacker, squeaking on behalf of the football team, embodies what it means to be a Spartan: He doesn't run from a challenge, he's one of the unquestioned leaders on this team and he was one of the players the athletic department reached out to when they wanted input on the selection of the next head coach at Michigan State University.

Please join me in welcoming Antjuan Simmons.

ANTJUAN SIMMONS: Hey, how y'all doing. I want to thank you guys for having us, having all my teammates. It's an honor being able to be here, attend something like this, and we want to say thank you to Coach D for putting in his time here, the best coach ever to coach here, you know.

And we're excited. We've been working all week. We've been working hard. And want to thank you for coming. It's an honor to have you, you know, that DB, it was intense -- (laughter) -- but we ready, we going to play for you.

And like you guys know, the head of the program changes, but the expectations don't. We still are going to have the same expectations for this program and we going to play hard.

Go Green!

