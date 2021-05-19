Michigan State LB Devin Hightower Enters Transfer Portal

East Lansing, Mich. – Another Michigan State football player is interested in leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Devin Hightower entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The former three-star prospect out of Ohio signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class and appeared on special teams in one contest last season.

Hightower is the 27th individual to enter the portal since November; however, coach Mel Tucker has used it to his advantage, landing 18 new players (15 on scholarship).

Four other linebackers found new schools this offseason, including Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan), Luke Fulton (Kentucky), Jeslord Boateng (Akron), and Charles Willekes (Arkansas State).

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

LB Devin Hightower

DE DeAri Todd (Montana)

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

