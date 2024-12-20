Michigan State Legend Should Look to Joe Flacco for Inspiration
The Atlanta Falcons have officially benched quarterback Kirk Cousins, which isn't too surprising given how the former Michigan State Spartans star has played recently.
Over his last five games, Cousins has totaled one touchdown and nine interceptions, and with rookie Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wings, the writing was on the wall.
It was certainly a difficult decision for the Falcons, who handed Cousins a $180 million contract — containing $100 million in guaranteed money — during the offseason, but it was something they essentially had to do at this point.
The question is, what is next for Cousins?
Atlanta could ultimately pursue the same avenue that the Denver Broncos toured with Russell Wilson, where the Broncos cut Wilson and absorbed a massive cap hit.
That's probably what the Falcons will have to do, as Cousins has negative trade value at this point.
So let's say Atlanta cuts Cousins: where would he go?
Well, there would certainly be a handful of teams around the NFL who would be willing to sign Cousins to a cheap one-year deal as quarterback competition or as a backup.
Basically, Cousins can take the Joe Flacco route.
Remember: Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and spent 11 seasons with the club before ultimately giving way to Lamar Jackson in 2018.
Ever since, Flacco has bounced around the NFL, serving as a very capable reserve. Last year, he even led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs.
Perhaps that is the role Cousins will have to assume in the twilight of his career. At 36 years old and with a torn Achilles in his rearview mirror, the days of Cousins posting Pro Bowl-level numbers are probably over. However, he absolutely still has something left in the tank.
Cousins would instantly become one of the best backup signal-callers in football should he accept that position heading into 2025. He would also have the opportunity to start depending on which team he joins (maybe the Indianapolis Colts, for example?).
There is still hope for Cousins. He may just have to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer a regular QB1.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.