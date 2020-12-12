Michigan State Loses Battle for The Land Grant Trophy, 39-24

There were loads of positives for Michigan State, the most evident being Payton Thorne, but Penn State made the necessary adjustments, winning 39-24.

Rocky Lombardi stood on the sidelines in sweats following an injury sustained vs. the Buckeyes, while redshirt freshman Payton Thorne recorded his first career start.

The Spartans caught a huge break on its initial possession; Thorne threw an interception, but Penn State fumbled, giving it right back to MSU.

After driving downfield for over five minutes, the Nittany Lions kicked a field goal thanks to a holding penalty.

Michigan State's best play on offense this year has been the go-route, but Thorne's pass just missed the outstretched hands of WR Tre Mosley.

Yet, patience was all the Spartans needed.

With 13:50 left in the first half, Thorne hit Jalen Nailor in stride resulting in a 45-yard score (his 1st career TD pass), but we can't forget the running game; freshman Jordon Simmons set it up with back-to-back plays of nine and six yards.

Penn State responded from the MSU 31-yard line on a QB draw; Sean Clifford ran through Michigan State's crowded box into the end zone – capping off another long drive (eight plays, 61-yards).

From there, MSU seized control until halftime.

A false start penalty pushed the Spartans back to the 26-yard line, not that it mattered – Thorne launched a ball into triple coverage where Tre'Von Morgan came down with it for another TD (his first college reception).

MSU's defense forced PSU to punt for a third time, handing possession back to an offense feeling themselves, specifically Thorne, rightfully so.

He stepped up again with completions of 11, 37, 19, and 7-yards, the final toss going to Nailor, his second TD catch of the day.

Thorne is the first MSU quarterback with three passing TDs in either half against a Big Ten opponent since Tyler O'Connor vs. Rutgers in 2016.

However, the second half wouldn't come without a counter from PSU, and Michigan State needed to be ready.

The Nittany Lions quickly retaliated, receiving the kickoff post halftime, driving it 11-plays, 75-yards, for a touchdown, and a two-point conversion, immediately shrinking the Spartan lead to three-points.

MSU increased its advantage due to a chip shot by Matt Coghlin, but Penn State scored back-to-back TDs to go up eight with twelve minutes left.

Michigan State was outscored 29-3 in the final 30-minutes, punted five times, surrendered a special teams touchdown; and down 15-points began chasing PSU.

There were loads of positives for MSU, the most evident being Thorne, but Penn State made the necessary adjustments, winning 39-24.

