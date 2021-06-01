Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State makes Top-10 for 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver out of Philadelphia, listed Michigan State in his top-10 schools on Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football has made another top prospects top-10 list.

Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver and a top priority for the Spartans, listed MSU alongside Florida, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Maryland, Cincinnati, and Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3 wideout is listed as the No. 13 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 61 ranked individual at his position.

In addition, Thomas leads all Crystal Ball predictions via 247Sports thanks to a pair of Michigan State Insiders (Corey Robinson, Justin Thind).

He also has an official visit scheduled for June 25.

Check out some of his highlights above!

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15959113_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State makes Top-10 for 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

2022 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers Set to Visit Michigan State in June

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Former Michigan State LB Devin Hightower Transfers to Cincinnati

USATSI_11024468_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

535170014_getty_ingest_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Hoops: Branden Dawson Recruiting former Spartans for The Basketball Tournament

Izzo on ncaa court 16 sid
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXII: Basketball

USATSI_15902064_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Former Spartan Bryn Forbes Drops 22-Points in Bucks' Series Clinching Win over Heat

USATSI_15108195_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Football Mailbag: Are Fans ready to be back inside Spartan Stadium?