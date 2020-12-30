Michigan State Makes Top-8 for ’22 Four-Star WR Tay’shawn Trent

East Lansing, MI – With Mel Tucker leading the way, recruiting never stops at Michigan State University.

Four-star wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent and MSU target released his top eight schools on social media, including the Spartans.

The other seven universities were Penn State West Virginia, Michigan, Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Trent currently plays for East Detroit High School, where he is the seventh-best recruit in his home state and the No. 37 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout holds offers from Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Toledo, and Youngstown State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

