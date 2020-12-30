Michigan State Makes Top-8 for ’22 Four-Star WR Tay’shawn Trent

Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
East Lansing, MI – With Mel Tucker leading the way, recruiting never stops at Michigan State University.

Four-star wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent and MSU target released his top eight schools on social media, including the Spartans.

The other seven universities were Penn State West Virginia, Michigan, Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Trent currently plays for East Detroit High School, where he is the seventh-best recruit in his home state and the No. 37 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout holds offers from Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Toledo, and Youngstown State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

