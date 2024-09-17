Michigan State Names Players of the Game for Recent Victory
Michigan State is 3-0 and aims to remain undefeated as they prepare to take on a problematic Boston College team that nearly upset one of the best teams in the country last weekend.
The Spartans would have a productive game against Prairie View A&M, winning by 40-0. On Monday, Coach Jonathan Smith announced the team’s Player of the Week Award winners.
The awards are presented weekly, noting positive play from many players. Awards are given to the Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week. Michigan State also acknowledges two Lineman of the Week.
The award winners were as follows:
Defensive Player of the Game: Cornerback Charles Brantley
Brantley has proven his value, winning Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Brantley made life difficult for Prairie View A&M, registering two tackles and only allowing two receptions on five targets. Altogether, Brantly was targeted five times but only allowed 20 tackles all game. Brantley also took an interception back for a touchdown, which broke Michigan State’s record interception return, the longest interception returned for a touchdown.
Offensive Player of the Game: Running back Nate Carter
Starting running back Nate Carter got on track against Prairie View A&M, averaging 11.4 yards per carry Saturday. He rushed for 91 yards on eight carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Michigan State will undoubtedly need Carter to continue performing well if they hope to have a chance to win on the road.
Special Teams Player of the Game: Linebacker Sam Edwards
Walk-on linebacker Sam Edwards was named an honorary captain in the first week of the season and voted as the Special Teams Player of the Week after the second week. Edwards also received four defensive snaps during Saturday's win over Prairie View A&M.
Lineman of the Game: Left guard Luke Newman
It was known earlier this offseason that offensive lineman Luke Newman would play a role for Michigan State this season. Saturday against Prairie View A&M, he played nearly every one of Michigan State’s offensive snaps as injuries to the offensive line have started to catch up with them.
