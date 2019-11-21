MICHIGAN STATE OL NICK SAMAC SPARTAN RISING STAR

Tom & Lupe Izzo Media Center

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

The 2019 Michigan State football season has been a nightmare. As the team entered the season the coaches and players shouted Big Ten championship expectations. At 4-6 the Spartans have to beat lowly Rutgers (nearly a given) and Maryland to finish the season bowl eligible, with the highlight possibly being a bowl game in Detroit.

Spartan ticket sales are plummeting and one MSU senior administrator told me yesterday, “The stands are going to be empty versus Maryland.” Fans are unhappy and many major donors are furious. The state of Michigan State Football right now is not good.

But despite the storm, Mar Dantonio announced that he isn’t finished at Michigan State and that he would return as coach in 2020.

On a dark season, one of the bright lights has been the play of Nick Samac. The powerful and sure football offensive lineman has shown a great range of motion, a feel for the game and the only thing brighter than his play, has been his stock looking ahead to the future. In the above video, we caught up with him after practice.

